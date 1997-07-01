Travel Smarts

Calling All Cabs
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 1997 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

It's a scene all business travelers can relate to: You're in an unfamiliar city and need a cab, but you can't locate a phone book. Or perhaps you're at a pay phone with the number for the cab company, but you can't find a quarter to make the call. A frustrating situation like this was the inspiration behind the business that partners Neal Andres, Robert Stone (above, l. to r.), Ari Emanuel and Ron Altbach founded last year.

"We thought `What if you could call one number and get a cab anywhere in the U.S.?' That's got to be a convenience for business travelers," says Andres. So the entrepreneurs established a toll-free number, (800) USA-TAXI, that forwards incoming calls to an affiliated cab company in the caller's city. To date, 350 cab companies in more than 2,000 cities nationwide are licensed with Tempe, Arizona-based 1-800-USA-TAXI Inc. Andres anticipates that within the next six months, the network will be linked with the top taxi services in all major U.S. cities, offering complete coverage nationwide. There's no initiation fee for the cab companies selected to participate. Their only expense is the cost of the rerouted toll-free phone call and a 16-cent referral charge.

Eventually, the company expects to include Canadian cities as well. But for now, the partners are focused on the more than 5 million Americans who use cabs daily, many of whom travel for business. "It's a convenience for business," says Andres of the primary benefit. "And hopefully, [consumers] Eventually, the company expects to include Canadian cities as well. But for now, the partners are focused on the more than
5 million Americans who use cabs daily, many of whom travel for business. "It's a convenience for business," says Andres of the primary benefit. "And hopefully, [consumers] know we're out there trying to find the best cab company in the market."

Now Hear This

Airplane takeoffs and landings can be quite an earful--literally. During ascent and descent, the rate of air pressure change is typically 500 feet per minute, and for ears with blocked or swollen eustachian tubes, this can cause severe discomfort, sometimes even resulting in burst eardrums and loss of hearing.

Some frequent fliers, however, have found a product that's music to their ears. EarPlanes, developed by Cirrus Air Technologies in Locust Valley, New York, slow the flow of air into and out of the ear canal, lessening the difference in air pressure on the exterior and in-terior of the middle ear. They're ideal for travelers suffering from allergies, colds and sinus conditions (although not recommended for severe cases of sinus congestion), or for people whose ears are simply sensitive to air-pressure changes. What's more, they work well as a noise-suppression tool for those loud seats in the rear of the plane. To order, call (800) EAR-6151.

Contact Sources

1-800-USA-TAXI , 5030 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, AZ 85282, (602) 730-0176;

Air Travel Card , (202) 626-4224, www.air-travel-card.com

Delta Air Lines , (800) 323-2323, www.delta-air.com

The Four Seasons L.A. , 300 S. Doheny Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90048, (310)273-2222.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Ways Do-It-Yourself Entrepreneurs Can (and Should) Keep Things Simple

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician