Fast Forward

If you've decided to go global, a freight forwarder can smooth the way.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the August 1997 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When your business is ready to grow beyond U.S. borders, the prospect of selling your products to customers in countries around the world is exciting. But for many entrepreneurs, it's not quite as enticing once they discover the intricate process of transporting the goods, which encompasses everything from preparing documentation and negotiating carrier rates to tracking the shipment and complying with foreign trade requirements.

Savvy business owners know that moving cargo to foreign countries doesn't have to be a nightmare, especially when you enlist the expertise of an international freight forwarder. Known throughout the industry as "transport architects," these professionals can take your shipment from one point to another efficiently, minus the headaches.

"The freight forwarding company attends to the international shipping, documentation and cargo movement from the shipper's facility to the buyer's facility," explains Peter Powell Sr., CEO of C.H. Powell Co., an international freight forwarding firm in Peabody, Massachusetts. With 38 years of industry experience, Powell knows firsthand the ins and outs of shipping freight around the world. His company handles thousands of tons of freight a week for its clients.

Who Can You Trust?

As with any business relationship, entrusting your cargo to the right intermediary is paramount. Johnston Sweeper Co. in Chino, California, a C.H. Powell customer for more than 15 years, manufactures and ships its airport runway and street sweepers worldwide. But shipping 20,000-pound pieces of machinery wasn't always easy for this business.

"I dropped one freight forwarder even though they had extremely good rates," says Leslie Turner, export sales agent for Johnston Sweeper. She got the impression through discussions with the forwarder that the company wouldn't meet her shipping standards. "I could tell they were going to end up dumping things back on me and were not really going to resolve issues as they should," explains Turner, so she went to C.H. Powell, a company she felt would give her the necessary knowledge and assistance to ensure efficient and reliable freight transport. The company fulfilled Johnston Sweeper's top three priorities: Expertise, reaction and response time, and pricing.

What other qualities should you look for when selecting a freight forwarder? "Reputation, longevity in business, and the ability of the firm to answer the clients' needs," says Powell. "Those are the three most important items." Other considerations include finding out whether the forwarder handles certain products, such as hazardous or refrigerated materials.

"[Businesses] have to view the forwarder as the last line of defense," Powell explains. "[The forwarder] is going to be sure that his client conforms with all the government regulations that apply to export cargo. He acts as an agent of the exporter and, in most instances, is like an extension of that exporter's traffic department."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

5 Compelling Reasons for Starting a Business Even Though Most Businesses Fail

Starting a Business

How to Know When Your Side Hustle Could Be Your Full-Time Career

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job