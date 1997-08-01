Southwestern Artisans Showcased In Catalog.

August 1, 1997 4 min read

Southwestern Artisans Showcased In Catalog.

Artisans in the Southwest can show their wares in a new catalog and Web site. The Handmade by Quality Artisans catalog, featuring works by homebased folk artists from New Mexico and other Southwestern states, will be published in September. The deadline to submit items for inclusion is August 21.

Created by Albuquerque, New Mexico-based BobKat Productions, the catalog features unique handcrafted items, from paintings and pottery to blown glass and sculptures. The black-and-white catalog will feature items that are functional as well as decorative. Artisans pay $25 for inclusion in one issue of the semiannual catalog, which is also placed on the BobKat Web site. To submit your product for the catalog, send a sample, product description, specification sheet, and photo or drawing to BobKat Productions, P.O. Box 12937, Albuquerque, NM 87195, or call (888) HOM-MADE.

The completed publication will be available by mail for $1 per copy or can be picked up free at one of 10 stores in Albuquerque. For locations, call BobKat Productions.

Southeast

Contracting Information Taught

Minority and women entrepreneurs in the Southeast who want to learn how to contract with the Federal Highway Administration or their state's department of transportation can attend a free Entrepreneurial Development Institute (EDI) training program.

The training programs are offered in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee at colleges and universities. Progams consist of classes on accounting and blueprint reading, as well as how to let a prime contractor know you want to submit a bid. Participants also get experience bidding on a project, and even learn when and why it's a good strategic move to bid on a project and not win.

For more information, contact your state's department of transportation.

National

Catalog Promotes Children's Apparel.

Children's apparel and product manufacturers in the United States who want to start exporting can advertise their products in the American Spirit export mail order catalog published by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The color catalog is distributed to trade buyers, such as retailers, importers and wholesalers, in 15 countries worldwide. Business owners can purchase ads ranging from $300 for a quarter-page to $1,000 for a full page. Each advertisement includes a short product description and company contact information.

The next catalog will be distributed in October 1997; the ad deadline is September 15. In addition to providing print copies of the catalog, the Commerce Department is also putting American Spirit on its Web site. For further information about the catalog, contact Kim-Bang Nguyen at the Department of Commerce, (202) 482-4805.

National

Black Retailer And Manufacturer Trade Show

The international Black Buyers & Manufacturers Expo & Conference targeting the estimated $300 million black retail industry will be held October 3 through 6 at the University of District of Columbia.

The event is open to retailers, manu-facturers, exporters, importers, fine artists, crafters and book sellers. At least 51 percent of the exhibiting buyers' and manufacturers' companies must be owned and operated by a person of African descent.

In addition to the two-day trade show, there are networking opportunities as well as seminars on domestic and international retailing. Subjects covered include finance, marketing, distribution, display techniques and technology usage.

Space is limited to the first 120 exhibitors; booths cost a maximum of $650. Buyers get into the trade show free, but there is an $80 maximum charge to attend the conference seminars and workshops. For more information, call (202) 797-9070.