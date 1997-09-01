Family Matters

Profitable business, happy home: how to have them both.

Increasing numbers of aspiring entrepreneurs are parents who hope their businesses can thrive under the same roofs as their families. Numerous national organizations are now devoted to offering networking possibilities and financial and business advice to parents who run businesses from home.

Is it possible to have it all? Are homebased entrepreneurs able to achieve their dreams of bridging both worlds? The seven tips that follow come from experts and parents who've been there.

1. Consider starting a family-friendly business. John Slevens is a regular on the hospital and school circuits as the homebased proprietor of Uncle John's Traveling Musical Puppet Show in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. His business allows him to take his children along to shows and to honor his commitment to structuring his work around their schedules. "In my business, being a work-at-home dad with two kids adds to my credibility," Slevens says. "And when I say I can't do shows after 3:30 p.m. because I need to pick up my son, schools understand." Slevens is grateful his homebased business has allowed his children to have a parent available at all times. "My kids have a strong, guiding parent any time they need one--when they get into trouble or call out in the middle of the night. They're happier and more confident now that I'm at home."

Peter Baylies, editor of "At-Home Dad," a quarterly newsletter for fathers with homebased businesses, advises parents considering starting a homebased company to choose a business in which they can stop working momentarily at any time, preferably one that doesn't involve constant phone calls. "When you're on the phone all the time, kids know you're not paying attention to them," he says. "A business where you can use e-mail as much as possible helps, because you're able to communicate at any hour of the day or night, when they're asleep or occupied elsewhere."

2. Make the most of child-free hours for tasks that require concentration. One of the greatest advantages of a homebased business is flexibility: You decide when you work. Jeanette Lisefski, founder of the At-Home Mothers' Resource Center and the National Association of At-Home Mothers in Fairfield, Iowa, suggests scheduling important phone calls and tasks that require focused attention during your child's nap times. Parents of preschoolers may consider trading babysitting with another work-at-home parent to gain additional "focused" time. "Don't let anything else distract you during this time," she says. "Be ready to jump right in when you have that precious, uninterrupted time." Save simpler tasks for when you must work while your children are present and you can more easily handle distractions.

3. Take control of your telephone calls. "Each mom and dad knows a ringing telephone is a signal to his or her children that their attention is about to go to someone else," Lisefski says. "They'll immediately and desperately need you!" Invest in a quality answering machine or use a voice-mail service so you can return business calls at a time when you won't be interrupted. "For calls that you need to take, keep a drawer near your phone full of little `phone-time' surprises for your children," she says. "These can be stickers, modeling clay, Silly Putty, small toys or healthy snacks."

4. Schedule your time and prioritize. Sherri Breetzke, owner of The Creativity Zone, an Internet gift-shop business in Melbourne, Florida, uses a timer on days when she needs to get a lot of work done. "I set the timer and work for 45 minutes, then set it for 15 minutes to take a break with my 3-year-old daughter, Ashley, until the timer goes off again," Breetzke says. "We've gone several hours that way when I'm really backed up. We have pillow fights, play ball--whatever she wants to do."

Lisefski reminds homebased entrepreneurs to avoid the "Supermom" or "Superdad" syndrome by being realistic about the time they have to do everything. "Delegate household tasks," she advises. "Keep reminding yourself of your priorities, and don't let the business take over. Don't be tempted to work every night and all weekend. Turn on the answering machine, close the door and take time off, just as you would if you were working outside the home."

Lisefski also suggests setting aside regular time with children to promote their happiness while you're working at home. "Make sure you can stop work when children come home from school so they'll have your attention as they unwind and tell you about their day. After they've reconnected with you, they'll be more willing to let you get back to work without interruptions."

5. Establish your office in a separate area from the kids. Setting up your office in a private area will help your children respect the time you spend there. This space should not only have everything you need to run your business, but it should also be baby-proofed. "Mixing toddlers and office equipment can be dangerous," Lisefski says. "Put as much equipment out of reach as possible, cover disk drives to avoid food and toys being inserted and use electric-outlet and plug protectors."

6. Create a child-friendly office. If you're uncomfortable having your children out of your sight, you may want to let your child create his or her own "office" with a child's desk and chair next to your own desk, so you can supervise as needed. Breetzke believes the best thing she's done to keep her 3- and 7-year-old children happy has been to replace her dining room table with a used desk filled with craft supplies for the kids to work on while she works.

7. Share successes with your kids. "Remember that owning a homebased business is a lifestyle that affects the whole family," says Lisa Roberts, author of How to Raise a Family and a Career Under One Roof. (See "Home Improvement" on page 8 for ordering information.) "Share your victories, challenges and rewards as often as possible. If your children feel like they're a part of what you're doing, they'll be much more supportive than if they see your business as something that's just taking you away from them." Roberts often celebrates her career-related victories with her children. "Many times over the years I've hung up after a business-related call or finished reading an e-mail bearing positive news, turned on the stereo and danced happily with my preschoolers," she says. "I don't think it matters what the news is--the details go over their heads, but the mood penetrates. Spontaneous moments like these are a unique benefit of working at home."

Home Improvement

Lisa Roberts, author of How to Raise a Family and a Career Under One Roof (Bookhaven Press, $15.95, 800-782-7424), describes the following lifetime improvements a homebased business can bring to your family:

1. Economic awareness. Children of homebased entrepreneurs become economically astute at an early age. It's likely they'll witness money being exchanged for products or services developed at home, go with you to the bank to deposit those checks, then accompany you on errands to purchase consumer products that were made elsewhere, completing the economic cycle on a personal level.

2. Teamwork. A homebased-business family knows well that the harder you work now, the more fun you'll have later. Because your income is assignment-based rather than salary-based, it's easier to realize that Monday's work pays for Saturday's visit to the zoo. Family vacations or tickets to a baseball game are tangible rewards you can offer your family in exchange for their support of your business activities. Such a team effort strengthens family bonds.

3. Perseverance. Children who grow up with a homebased business in the next room will experience with their parents the realities and stresses of adult responsibilities. By watching your perseverance in working through conflicts, they'll gain insight into handling multiple responsibilities without becoming discouraged.

4. Hope. Homebased businesses offer children the opportunity to watch their parents being productive and happy in nondomestic pursuits. They'll catch you at the height of your productivity and during the peaks of achievement, and learn that work can be a positive force in a person's life. This subliminal message boosts their own lifetime aspirations.

5. Career development. A homebased business also helps your children develop the career skills they'll need as young adults. By enlisting their help in administrative tasks as they grow, you'll be exposing them to a solid foundation in business management. Such valuable experience will serve them well in whatever work they choose for themselves.

Stay In Touch

Home-Based Working Moms is a national organization aimed at providing information, support, advocacy and networking opportunities to mothers and fathers who work at home. Annual membership costs $34. This includes the monthly newsletter, "Our Place," a membership directory, pamphlets on "Twenty Ways To Cut Your Living Expenses" and "Things Every Parent Should Know," and two free ads in the newsletter. For more information on Home-Based Working Moms, visit its Web site at http://www.hbwm.com , or send a #10 SASE to HBWM-Info, P.O. Box 500164, Austin, TX 78750.

At-Home Mothers' Resource Center offers practical information and resources for work-at-home mothers. The center publishes the At Home Motherhood Resource Catalog--a thoughtful collection of books, guides and "how to" manuals to help make homebased business and at-home motherhood a fulfilling lifestyle. Members of the National Association of At-Home Mothers receive numerous benefits, including discounts on catalog merchandise and a subscription to At-Home Mothering magazine. For information, write to At-Home Mothers' Resource Center, 406 E. Buchanan, Fairfield, IA 52556, or call (888) 580-5378.

Formerly Employed Mothers at the Leading Edge (FEMALE), a network that helps homebased moms keep in touch with other professional women, provides parents support through newsletters and local networking opportunities. Write to P.O. Box 31, Elmhurst, IL 60126, visit http:/member.aol.com/femaleofc/home.htm, or call (630) 941-3553.

"At-Home Dad" is a quarterly newsletter that provides resources and connections for the 2 million fathers in the United States who stay home with their children. Subscriptions cost $12 per year. Write to Peter Baylies at 61 Brightwood Ave., North Andover, MA 01845, or call (508) 685-7931.

