Mark Your Calendars

October 1, 1997 2 min read

THE NATIONAL MODEL AND HOBBY SHOW

October 4-7, Rosemont Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois. Contact Kathleen Racine, Radio Control Hobby Trade Association, 560 Bonner Rd., Wauconda, IL 60084, (847) 604-3139.

DIRECT MARKETING ASSOCIATION ANNUAL CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION

October 5-8, McCormick Place, Chicago. Contact Christopher Gallagher, Direct Marketing Association, 1120 Ave. of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, (212) 768-7277.

STRICTLY BUSINESS COMPUTER EXPO

October 15-16, Astrohall Convention Center, Houston. Contact John Hendel, Champion Productions Inc., 801 E. Cliff Rd., #201, Burnsville, MN 55337, (612) 894-8007.

BUSINESS PRODUCTS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION '97

October 15-18, Dallas Convention Center. Office equipment. Contact Conventions Department, Business Products Industry Association, 301 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria, VA 22314-2696, (703) 549-9040.

FAMILY BUSINESS: PROGRESS AND PROPHECY

October 15-18, Fairmont Hotel, New Orleans. Consultants for family firms. Contact Lenny Fogel, The Family Firm Institute Inc., 12 Harris St., Brookline, MA 02146, (617) 738-1591.

INTERNATIONAL FASHION BOUTIQUE SHOW

October 18-21, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Trade only. Contact Colleen Maguire, The Larkin Group, 485 Seventh Ave., #1400, New York, NY 10018, (212) 594-0880, ext. 139.

1997 NATIONAL MINORITY SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

October 19-22, New York Hilton and Towers, New York City. Minority business development. Contact Suzette Eaddy, National Minority Supplier Development Council Inc., 15 W. 39th St., 9th Fl., New York, NY 10018, (212) 944-2430.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

November 1-2, Market Hall, Dallas. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

ENTREPRENEUR'S DAY

November 6, David Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. Contact Melissa Anderson, The Enterprise Corporation of Pittsburgh, 2000 Technology Dr., #150, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, (888) FOR-EDAY.

TORONTO FRANCHISE AND BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES EXPO

November 7-9, Toronto International Centre. Contact Gail Robbins, Prestige Promotions Ltd., 1293 Matheson Blvd. E., Mississauga, ON, L4W 1R1, CAN, (800) 463-7469.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

November 15-16, Valley Forge Convention Center, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

THE NATIONAL MARKETPLACE FOR THE ENVIRONMENT

November 18-20, Washington, DC Convention Center. Trade only. Contact Julie Waters, Eco Expo, 14260 Ventura Blvd., #201, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423, (818) 906-2700.