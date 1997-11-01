Road Hazards

<b></b>

November 1, 1997 4 min read

Travel certainly takes its toll--but according to a recently published study, the effects on your health extend far beyond disrupting your sleep patterns.

The results of the Medical Insurance Claims Associated With International Business Travel study were drawn after analyzing the medical insurance claims of nearly 11,000 employees of Washington, DC-based World Bank. The organization, which lends to developing countries worldwide, conducted the study.

As predicted, the researchers confirmed that as frequency and duration of work-related international travel increased, so did the incidences of infectious and parasitic diseases. "The physical effects of travel are well-known," explains Dr. Bernhard Liese, who designed the study for World Bank.

But an unanticipated, even more significant finding surfaced: Frequent business travelers also experienced a rise in stress-related psychological disorders. "That was the strongest association we found," Liese says. "And that was something we hadn't expected."

The study's authors suspected jet lag as the logical cause, at least until they compared claims of employees crossing several time zones to those who did not leave their time zone at all--and found no significant difference between the two.

Follow-up interviews with participants revealed the real culprit. "Competing demands, multiple work pressures, separation from the family, and adjusting to the return home--this whole pool of issues seems to be more of the reason why people have psychological disorders," says Liese.

So what does it all mean? For starters, Liese points to preventive measures anyone can take--not just World Bank employees, who rack up an average of 250,000 travel days a year. Frequent travelers need to take it easy while on business trips and, upon returning home, should take the adjustment process more gradually. "These issues seem to be very prominent in other industries and other companies as well," Liese says. "There are considerable stresses attached to travel."

Road Notes

By Catharine Brockman Kuchar

Want to use your frequent flier miles for a good cause? Delta Air Lines travelers can opt to give their SkyMiles to a charity. There's a 5,000-mile minimum donation, and three organizations are participating so far: Make-A-Wish Foundation, The United Way of America and CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere).

United Airlines is now serving Starbucks coffee on all its domestic and international flights. And more flavorful food is now on the menu, since United hired Sheila Lukins of The Silver Palate Cookbook fame to revamp 17 coach meals.

If you're an American Express card holder, be sure to read the fine print for some important changes. For example, the car rental loss and damage protection plan is no longer available for car rentals in Ireland, Israel and Italy and Jamaica.

According to management consulting firm Runzheimer International, in 1984, 38 percent of U.S. companies retained the frequent flier miles of their employees as the property of the company. By 1996, that number had dropped to 10 percent.

Delta Air Lines has joined with publishing and public relations agency Young & Associates, based in Salt Lake City, to create the Destination Guide, a city-specific publication highlighting entertainment, dining, local culture and other information useful to business travelers. The publication will soon be available to Delta passengers in departure cities prior to traveling to Delta's top 24 destinations.

In A Jam?

A recent study by Hyatt Hotels & Resorts found that frequent business travelers have experienced the following mishaps while on the road:

Problem Percentage

Flight was cancelled 89%

Airline lost luggage 78%

Got snowed in 68%

Plane had in-flight emergency 36%

Went to wrong hotel 27%

Got a traffic ticket 30%

Stranger walked into hotel room 19%

Had to go to hospital 14%

They were robbed 8%

Client got fired 4%

Lost passport 4%

A war broke out in the country

they were visiting 4%

They got fired 4%

Were arrested 1%

Contact Sources

Delta Air Lines, (800) 323-2323

Young & Associates, (801) 377-5667, fax: (801) 373-4735.