Mark Your Calendars

<b> </b>

November 1, 1997 2 min read

This story appears in the November 1997 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

International Tourism and Travel Show

October 31-November 2, Place Bonaventure Exhibition Hall, Montreal. Contact Danielle Naud, Groupe Promexpo Inc., 801 Sherbrooke St., Ste. E, 10th Fl., Montreal, QC, H2L 1K7, CAN, (514) 527-9221.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

November 1-2, Market Hall, Dallas. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine CA 92614. (714) 261-2325.

Wescon '97 Applications Conference

November 4-6, Santa Clara and San Jose convention centers, California. Computers and other electronics. Contact Electronic Conventions Management, 8110 Airport Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045-3194, (800) 877-2668.

Autumn in New England Home Show

November 7-9, Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, Connecticut. Contact Registration Department, Osborne/Jenks Productions, 936 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield, CT 06109, (860) 563-2111.

International Hotel/ Motel and Restaurant Show

November 8-11, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Trade only. Contact Customer Service, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., #1200, White Plains, NY 10606-1954, (914) 421-3206.

Investor Discovery Institute Conference

November 15, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco. Investment skills. Contact Investor Discovery Institute, World Trade Center Boston, 164 Northern Ave., #306, Boston, MA 02210, (800) 544-4946.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

November 15-16, Valley Forge Convention Center, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

IAAPA Convention and Trade Show

November 19-22, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Contact Customer Service, International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, 1448 Duke St., Alexandria, VA 22314, (703) 836-4800.

Philadelphia Holiday Show/ Flavor! Food & Wine Festival

November 21-23, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia. Contact Heather Esham or Ashleigh Bounds, Southern Shows Inc., P.O. Box 36859, Charlotte, NC 28236, (800) 849-0248.

International Jewelry Fair/ General Merchandise Show

November 22-25, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Trade only. Contact Customer Service, Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 1988 University Ln., Lisle, IL 60532, (630) 241-9865.

Cincinnati Business Expo

December 3-4, Cincinnati Convention Center. Telecommunications, information systems, business equipment and investments. Trade only. Contact Jim Klaserner, Expo Group, 431 Ohio Pike S., #104, Cincinnati, OH 45255, (513) 528-1550.