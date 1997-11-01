Mark Your Calendars

<b> </b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 1997 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

International Tourism and Travel Show

October 31-November 2, Place Bonaventure Exhibition Hall, Montreal. Contact Danielle Naud, Groupe Promexpo Inc., 801 Sherbrooke St., Ste. E, 10th Fl., Montreal, QC, H2L 1K7, CAN, (514) 527-9221.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

November 1-2, Market Hall, Dallas. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine CA 92614. (714) 261-2325.

Wescon '97 Applications Conference

November 4-6, Santa Clara and San Jose convention centers, California. Computers and other electronics. Contact Electronic Conventions Management, 8110 Airport Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045-3194, (800) 877-2668.

Autumn in New England Home Show

November 7-9, Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, Connecticut. Contact Registration Department, Osborne/Jenks Productions, 936 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield, CT 06109, (860) 563-2111.

International Hotel/ Motel and Restaurant Show

November 8-11, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Trade only. Contact Customer Service, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., #1200, White Plains, NY 10606-1954, (914) 421-3206.

Investor Discovery Institute Conference

November 15, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco. Investment skills. Contact Investor Discovery Institute, World Trade Center Boston, 164 Northern Ave., #306, Boston, MA 02210, (800) 544-4946.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

November 15-16, Valley Forge Convention Center, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

IAAPA Convention and Trade Show

November 19-22, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Contact Customer Service, International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, 1448 Duke St., Alexandria, VA 22314, (703) 836-4800.

Philadelphia Holiday Show/ Flavor! Food & Wine Festival

November 21-23, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia. Contact Heather Esham or Ashleigh Bounds, Southern Shows Inc., P.O. Box 36859, Charlotte, NC 28236, (800) 849-0248.

International Jewelry Fair/ General Merchandise Show

November 22-25, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Trade only. Contact Customer Service, Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 1988 University Ln., Lisle, IL 60532, (630) 241-9865.

Cincinnati Business Expo

December 3-4, Cincinnati Convention Center. Telecommunications, information systems, business equipment and investments. Trade only. Contact Jim Klaserner, Expo Group, 431 Ohio Pike S., #104, Cincinnati, OH 45255, (513) 528-1550.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Eileen Gordon Turned a Good Old-Fashioned Barnraiser Into a Growing Startup

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.