Romancing The Home

November 1, 1997 8 min read

It's a love affair that hasn't made the tabloid headlines, but homeowners worldwide are lavishing attention on their homes. To keep up with the home improvement explosion, some of the hottest franchises on the block are the ones helping consumers give their homes a '90s makeover.

Home. There's no place like it--it's perhaps the one place where America isn't resistant to change. In fact, U.S. homeowners are making renovations to the tune of more than $140 billion annually, according to trade newspaper National Home Center News. "The economy is strong and consumer confidence is high," says editor Don Longo, who attributes a large part of the renovation boom to a healthy real estate market. "[Once people] purchase a home, they generally spend a lot [of money] improving it."

Whether it's the thrill of a new kitchen or hardwood floors, an updated look for their home's exterior, or the need to divide, combine or organize space, homeowners are calling on the ever-expanding home improvement franchise industry for the projects they can't do or don't have time to do themselves.

And where has all the hubbub come from? Has the cocooning of the '80s evolved into '90s simplicity, with its emphasis on hearth and home? Certainly, the industry's revenues are getting a boost from the millions of Americans who now call home their workplace. It's probably safe to say there's no single origin of the home improvement trend. As the debate--and the flurry of remodeling and repairs--continues, here's our listing of 45 home improvement opportunities.

Key to Listing: FR: Franchise D: Dealership/Distributorship L: Licensing Opportunity

A WORLD OF DECORATING (FR)

11062 S. Military Tr., #431

Boynton Beach, FL 33436; (561)736-7960

Home-decorating service

Yr. Began: '93, Yr. Fran.: '93; No. Units: 1

Total Investment: $10K



ALL-AMERICAN MINI-BLIND SALES (D)

23052 Alicia Pkwy., #H202

Mission Viejo, CA 92692; (714)459-8931

Mobile mini-blind/drapery/shutter sales

Yr. Began: '86, Yr. Opp.: '95; No. Units: 120

Total Investment: $1.99K



ARCHADECK (FR)

2112 W. Laburnum Ave., #100

Richmond, VA 23727; (800)789-3325

Wooden decks/screened porches/gazebos

Yr. Began: '80, Yr. Fran.: '84; No. Units: 67

Total Investment: $27K-83.8K



AWC COMM'L. WINDOW COVERINGS (FR)

825 W. Williamson Wy.

Fullerton, CA 92632; (800)252-2280

Commercial window coverings sales/cleaning

Yr. Began: '63, Yr. Fran.: '92; No. Units: 10

Total Investment: $122.52K-217.3K



BATHCREST INC. (FR)

2425 S. Progress Dr.

Salt Lake City, UT 84119; (800)826--6790

Porcelain resurfacing services

Yr. Began: '79, Yr. Fran.: '85; No. Units: 152

Total Investment: $25K-33.5K



BATH FITTER (FR)

27 Berard Dr., #2701

So. Burlington, VT 05403; (800)892-2847

Acrylic tub liners/bath & shower walls

Yr. Began: '84, Yr. Fran.: '92; No. Units: 60

Total Investment: $26.5K-48.9K



BUDGET BLINDS INC. (FR)

1570 Corporate Dr., #B

Costa Mesa, CA 92626; (800)420-5374

Window coverings

Yr. Began: '92, Yr. Fran.: '94; No. Units: 138

Total Investment: $39.9K-64.9K



CABINET DOCTOR REFACING SYSTEMS (D)

85 County Rd., #75

Mechanicville, NY 12118; (518)664-6949

Kitchen cabinet refacing system

Yr. Began: '58, Yr. Opp.: '80; No. Units: 15

Total Investment: $4.9K



CALIFORNIA CLOSET CO. INC. (FR)

1700 Montgomery St., #249

San Francisco, CA 94111; (800)241-3222

Custom closet/garage/office organiz. system

Yr. Began: '79, Yr. Fran.: '82; No. Units: 146

Total Investment: $64K-226.5K



CARPET NETWORK (FR)

109 Gaither Dr., #302

Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054; (800)428-1067

Mobile floor coverings/window treatment sales

Yr. Began: '91, Yr. Fran.: '92; No. Units: 46

Total Investment: $27.8K-34.8K



CERTA PROPAINTERS LTD. (FR)

1140 Valley Forge Rd.

Valley Forge, PA 19482; (800)452-3782

Residential & commercial painting

Yr. Began: '92, Yr. Fran.: '92; No. Units: 182

Total Investment: $36K-50K



CLOSET CLASSICS (D)

3311 Windquest Dr.

Holland, MI 49424; (616)399-3311

Custom closet sales & designs

Yr. Began: '84, Yr. Opp.: '87; No. Units: 145

Total Investment: $15K



THE CLOSET FACTORY (FR)

12800 S. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90061; (310)516-7000

Custom-closet systems

Yr. Began: '83, Yr. Fran.: '86; No. Units: 80

Total Investment: $99.5K-196K



COLOR CROWN CORP. (L)

9401 N. 14th St.

Tampa, FL 33612; (800)282-1599

Decorative concrete coating products

Yr. Began: '72, Yr. Opp.: '93; No. Units: 500+

Total Investment: to $5.5K



DECOR & YOU INC. (D)

900 Main St. S., Bld. 2

Southbury, CT 06488; (203)264-3500

Decorating products & planning service

Yr. Began: '94, Yr. Opp.: '94; No. Units: 3

Total Investment: $1.5K-5K



DECOR-AT-YOUR-DOOR INT'L. (FR)

P.O. Box 1586

Placerville, CA 95667; (800)936-3326

Mobile window coverings/carpet sales

Yr. Began: '83, Yr. Fran.: '95; No. Units: 23

Total Investment: $10.5K



DECORATING DEN INTERIORS (FR)

7910 Woodmont Ave.

Bethesda, MD 20814-3058; (800)428-1366

Full-service interior decorating services

Yr. Began: '69, Yr. Fran.: '70; No. Units: 800

Total Investment: $19.9K-30.9K



DECORATING DEN PAINTING & HOME IMPROVEMENT (FR)

7910 Woodmont Ave., #200

Bethesda, MD 20814; (301)652-6393

Painting & home improvement services

Yr. Began: '94, Yr. Fran.: '96; No. Units: 9

Total Investment: $4.35K-8.9K



DRAPERY WORKS SYSTEMS LTD. (FR)

4640 Western Ave.

Lisle, IL 60532; (800)353-7273

Mobile custom drapery/soft home accessories

Yr. Began: '78, Yr. Fran.: '93; No. Units: 5

Total Investment: $22.3K-53.65K



FOUR SEASONS SUNROOMS (FR)

5005 Veterans Memorial Hwy.

Holbrook, NY 11741; (800)521-0179

Solariums/patio sunrooms/skylights

Yr. Began: '75, Yr. Fran.: '84; No. Units: 240

Total Investment: $13.25K-82.5K



FURNITURE MEDIC (FR)

860 Ridge Lake Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120; (800)877-9933

Furniture restoration & repair services

Yr. Began: '92, Yr. Fran.: '92; No. Units: 528

Total Investment: $19.4K-21.4K



GCO CARPET OUTLET (FR)

7061 Halcyon Summit Dr.

Montgomery, AL 36117; (800)279-8345

Retail/wholesale floor coverings

Yr. Began: '88, Yr. Fran.: '89; No. Units: 108

Total Investment: $260K



GUARDSMAN WOODPRO (FR)

4999 36th St. S.E.

Grand Rapids, MI 49512; (800)496-6377

Furniture repair & refinishing services

Yr. Began: 1865, Yr. Fran.: '94; No. Units: 65

Total Investment: $16K-22K+



HANDYMAN CONNECTION (FR)

227 Northland Blvd.

Cincinnati, OH 45246; (800)466-5530

Home repairs & remodeling services

Yr. Began: '90, Yr. Fran.: '91; No. Units: 61

Total Investment: $45K-95K



HOUSE DOCTORS (FR)

4010 Executive Park Dr., #100

Cincinnati, OH 45241; (800)319-3359

Handyman services/home repairs

Yr. Began: '94, Yr. Fran.: '95; No. Units: 103

Total Investment: $16K-35.65K



KITCHEN SOLVERS INC. (FR)

401 Jay St.

LaCrosse, WI 54601; (800)845-6779

Cabinet refacing & remodeling

Yr. Began: '82, Yr. Fran.: '84; No. Units: 71

Total Investment: $16.39K-21.49K



KITCHEN TUNE-UP (FR)

131 N. Roosevelt

Aberdeen, SD 57401; (800)333-6385

Cabinet/wood surface restoration

Yr. Began: '86, Yr. Fran.: '88; No. Units: 304

Total Investment: $13.29K-29.6K



LIQUID WALLPAPER (L)

1021 Watson

Topeka, KS 66604; (913)233-6711

Wall printing

Yr. Began: '93, Yr. Opp.: '93; No. Units: 25

Total Investment: $2.85K



LON WALTENBERGER-TRAINING SERVICES (D)

5410 Mt. Tahoma Dr. S.E.

Olympia, WA 98503-5173; (360)456-1949

Bathtub repair/refinishing

Yr. Began: '83, Yr. Opp.: '90; No. Units: 36

Total Investment: $1.5K-2.5K



MARBLELIFE (FR)

805 W. North Carrier Pkwy., #220

Grand Prairie, TX 75050; (800)627-4569

Marble/stone restoration & preservation services/products

Yr. Began: '89, Yr. Fran.: '89; No. Units: 39

Total Investment: $72K-94K



MARBLE RENEWAL (FR)

6805 W. 12th St.

Little Rock, AR 72204; (501)663-2080

Marble & hardwood restoration

Yr. Began: '88, Yr. Fran.: '89; No. Units: 30

Total Investment: $35K-150K



MINUTEMAN FURNITURE RESTORATION (L)

115 N. Monroe St., #10

Waterloo, WI 53594; (800)733-1776

Furniture restoration

Yr. Began: '75, Yr. Opp.: '75; No. Units: 2,000

Total Investment: $1K-20K



MIRACLE METHOD BATHROOM RESTORATION (FR)

19402 Rim of the World

Monument, CO 80132; (800)444-8827

Bathtub, sink & tile repair/refinishing

Yr. Began: '77, Yr. Fran.: '80; No. Units: 95

Total Investment: $29.5K-49.5K



OLDE WORLD ENTERPRISES INC. (D)

P.O. Box 3603

Port Charlotte, FL 33949; (941)766-9283

Custom floor tiles

Yr. Began: '92, Yr. Opp.: '95; No. Units: 17

Total Investment: $9K-80K



PERFORMAHOME (D)

317 Hwy. 620 S., 2nd Fl.

Austin, TX 78734; (800)944-6873

Home automation system

Yr. Began: '87, Yr. Opp.: '91; No. Units: 1,863

Total Investment: $6.9K+



PTR TUB & TILE RESTORATION (D)

4492 Acworth Industrial Dr., #102

Acworth, GA 30101; (800)346-7882

Porcelain/tile/marble repair & restoration

Yr. Began: '73, Yr. Opp.: '73; No. Units: 75

Total Investment: $5.9K



RE-BATH CORP. (FR)

1055 S. Country Club Dr., Bldg. 2

Mesa, AZ 85210-4613; (800)426-4573

Acrylic liners for bathtubs/showers/walls

Yr. Began: '79, Yr. Fran.: '91; No. Units: 76

Total Investment: $35K-66.6K



ROLL-A-WAY INC. (FR)

10601 Oak St. N.E.

St. Petersburg, FL 33716; (888)765-5292

Rolling security & storm shutters

Yr. Began: '75, Yr. Fran.: '94; No. Units: 25

Total Investment: $29.4K-77K



SPR COUNTERTOP & TUB REPAIR (D)

4492 Acworth Industrial Dr., #102

Acworth, GA 30101; (800)346-7882

Counter top & tub repairs

Yr. Began: '73, Yr. Opp.: '73; No. Units: 45

Total Investment: $5.9K



STAINED GLASS OVERLAY (FR)

1827 N. Case St.

Orange, CA 92865; (800)944-4746

Patented overlay process for creating art glass

Yr. Began: '74, Yr. Fran.: '81; No. Units: 311

Total Investment: $49.25K-98.55K



SURFACE DOCTOR (FR)

6849 Fairview Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28210; (800)735-5055

Kitchen/bath surface restoration & refinishing

Yr. Began: '93, Yr. Fran.: '94; No. Units: 133

Total Investment: $19.8K-75K



SURFACE SPECIALISTS SYSTEMS INC. (FR)

5168 Country Club Dr.

High Ridge, MO 63049; (888)376-4468

Acrylic, porcelain, fiberglass & marble repair/refinishing

Yr. Began: '81, Yr. Fran.: '82; No. Units: 26

Total Investment: $14K-34.5K



UNIQUE REFINISHERS INC. (D)

5171 North Ave.

Sugar Hill, GA 30518; (770)945-0072

Bathtub/tile reglazing

Yr. Began: '62, Yr. Opp.: '77; No. Units: 350

Total Investment: $3K-4.5K



WINDOW & WALL CREATIONS (FR)

5650 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., #207

Englewood, CO 80111; (800)461-5180

Window coverings/wallpaper/decor. access.

Yr. Began: '96, Yr. Fran.: '96; No. Units: 25

Total Investment: $12.85K-15.65K



WORLDWIDE REFINISHING SYSTEMS INC. (FR)

1020 N. University Parks Dr.

Waco, TX 76707; (800)583-9099

Porcelain/fiberglass refinish./repair, whirlpools

Yr. Began: '71, Yr. Fran.: '71; No. Units: 218

Total Investment: $46.25K+



Contact Sources

National Home Center News, (212) 756-5107, http://www.homecenternews.com

Listing compiled by Adrienne Coelho; text by Elaine W. Teague.