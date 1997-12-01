Heads Up Part II

Sure Bets
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 1997 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What's got Lowenstein so excited--and should catch the ear of any CD-loving entrepreneur--is that while most of his early business has involved creating custom orders for corporations, the former MTV Networks and Time Warner marketer believes the consumer market is still wide open. He's shaping his own line of CDs, puzzles, greeting cards and tickets for special events. And yes, the CDs still sound good.

Fare Thee Well

Whether at gyms, at home or in the great outdoors, people are huffing and puffing away around the nation in an effort to stay fit. Unfortunately, all those good intentions can be undone by indulging in one decadent meal at your favorite restaurant. And with Americans eating out an average of four to five times a week, calories can add up quicker than you can say "hold the mayo."

Restaurants are wising up to consumers' desire for tasty but light fare by creating "heart healthy" meals and noting caloric and fat content on light menu items. Some establishments take it a step further by creating entire menus of healthy meals.

In another twist on the trend, San Diego, California-based publisher and nutritional services company Accents On Health Inc. publishes a trio of healthy-dining guides to restaurants in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The company's owners analyze a restaurant's menu to determine caloric, fat, cholesterol and sodium content of various recipes--then include the healthiest dishes in their guides. Bon appétit!

What's Hot

Multifloral Scents

Now that vanilla has lost some of its cachet in the olfactory world, multifloral scents are being hailed as the dominant aroma for the coming year. "We're moving back toward more feminine and romantic scents," says Annette Green, president of The Fragrance Foundation and Olfactory Research Fund in New York City. "People don't want to smell like a rose or gardenia--they want to have the smell [of many types of flowers combined]." Isn't it romantic?

Bright Colors

Subtlety is fading--but not to black. Instead, as trend-savvy entrepreneurs are discovering, vibrant colors are all the rage. Think lime green. Think electric blue. Think striking orange. Of particular interest, it seems, is combining brilliant colors into rainbow patterns. Even stalwart items like office supplies are being brightened with a veritable tidal wave of color. It's nearly enough to trigger a mass outbreak of . . . color-blindness.

Contact Sources

A. Magazine, 270 Lafayette St., #400, New York, NY 10012, (212) 925-2123

Accents on Health Inc., 8305 Vickers St., #106, San Diego, CA 92111, (619) 541-2049

Beverage World Magazine, 226 W. 26th St., New York, NY 10001, (212) 822-5930

Bevmark LLC, 38 E. 37th St., #804, New York, NY 10016

Deep E Co., 322 N.W. Fifth Ave., #207, Portland, OR 97209, (503) 299-6647

Food Processing Magazine, writebob@foodtrends.com

The Fragrance Foundation and Olfactory Research Fund, http://www.fragrance.org

Harvey Entertainment Co., 1999 Ave. of the Stars, #2050, Century City, CA 90067, (310) 789-1990

Institute for Local Self Reliance, 1313 Fifth St. S.E., Minneapolis, MN 55414, http://www.ilsr.org

North American Industrial Hemp Council, 4549 County Ave., Oregon, WI 53575

Perception Communication Corp., Crown Roller Mill Bldg., 105 Fifth Ave. S., #512, Minneapolis, MN 55401, (612) 338-0853

Shape CD Inc., 875 Ave. of the Americas, #1811, New York, NY 10001, (212) 279-2929

SRI Consulting, 113B Post Rd. E., Westport, CT 06880, wwacker827@aol.com

Starlog Magazine, 475 Park Ave. S., 8th Fl., New York, NY 10016

Sterling Group, 800 Third Ave., 27th Fl., New York, NY 10022, mike.b@sterlingconsultants.com

The Ultimate Science Fiction Cafe & Explorium, 1402 E. Las Olas Blvd., #1038, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301, scificafe@aol.com

Yolk E-Zine, 407 S. Gramercy Pl., #202, Los Angeles, CA 90020, http://www.yolk.com

Zero to Three, 734 15th St. N.W., #1000, Washington, DC 20005-1013, http://www.zerotothree.org

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Eileen Gordon Turned a Good Old-Fashioned Barnraiser Into a Growing Startup

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.