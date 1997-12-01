Mark Your Calendars

<b></b>

December 1, 1997 2 min read

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

December 6-7, Broward County Convention Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

COMPUTER FAIR

December 13-14, Fairplex Expo Center, Pomona, California. Contact Kelly Graham, National Productions Inc., 16175 Monterey Rd., #4, Morgan Hill, CA 95037, (408) 778-5200.

MACWORLD EXPO

January 6-9, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco. Contact International Data Group Expo Management, 1400 Providence Hwy., Norwood, MA 02062, (800) 645-EXPO.

INTERNATIONAL KIDS FASHION SHOW

January 11-13, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Trade only. Contact Colleen Maguire, The Larkin Group, 485 Seventh Ave., #1400, New York, NY 10018, (212) 594-0880.

INSPECTION '98

January 11-14, Hyatt Regency Hotel, New Orleans. Workshops for residential and commercial property inspectors. Trade only. Contact American Society of Home Inspectors, 85 W. Algonquin Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005, (800) 743-2744.

NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION 86TH ANNUAL CONVENTION & EXPOSITION

January 18-21, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Raynell Massenburg, National Retail Federation, 325 Seventh St. N.W., #1000, Washington, DC 20004, (202) 626-8108.

OUTDOOR RETAILER WINTER MARKET

January 31-February 3, The Salt Palace, Salt Lake City. Trade only. Contact Cambria Pennell, Miller Freeman Inc., 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (714) 376-8125.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

February 7-8, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

If you would like your organization's upcoming event listed, write to "Special Events," Entrepreneur,2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, fax us at (714) 755-4211, or e-mail us at entmag@entrepreneurmag.com