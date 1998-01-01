Creating Memories

Make money with: family photos and greeting cards.

Do you want to purchase a unique franchise that allows you to create beautiful memories for your customers? I.N.V.U. Portraits Inc. franchisees use hand-colored black-and-white and sepia-toned photography to capture portraits of children and families in unique and fun settings.

Hand-colored black-and-white photography has become extremely popular on greeting cards and posters, and now the demand for photos of loved ones using this classic style is increasing. The market for these one-of-a-kind portraits is virtually unlimited: Couples, parents and grandparents purchase the portraits for keepsakes and gift-giving.

Franchisees are granted exclusive rights to offer I.N.V.U.'s services in their areas. The business does not require a studio or office, eliminating the expense of leasing. A complete equipment package is included in the start-up costs. Photographs can be shot anywhere: outdoors, in the setting of your choice, or in retail store locations (such as department stores) using scenic backdrops. Even if you've never taken a professional portrait before, you can become an I.N.V.U. franchisee; trained franchisees are ready to begin their I.N.V.U. businesses, regardless of previous experience.

Start-up costs average $30,000 and include all necessary equipment, a camera, props, the franchise fee and training.

For more information, call (800) 292-INVU or visit http://INVUportraits.com

An Elephant Opportunity

If you like to set your own hours and work at your own pace, an Elephant House greeting card franchise might be perfect for you. All you need to run an Elephant House franchise is a vehicle, some storage space in your home and a friendly, outgoing personality.

An ideal homebased business, Elephant House offers a protected territory, and the greeting card line features designs by well-known wildlife photographers and illustrators. You'll offer the cards to retailers on consignment, so they pay only for the cards they sell.

Elephant House provides two days of training in your territory. The first day, you'll learn marketing, sales, administrative and customer service techniques. The second day is spent in the field, learning how to select the best locations for your display stands.

Possibilities for locations are virtually endless--gift shops, bookstores and more. The initial cost is $24,000, which includes cards, display stands, supplies and the franchise fee. There are no royalty fees, and the Elephant House team will find your first 40 card-rack locations for you.

For more information, call (800) 729-2273

Lights, Camera, Action

By Natasha Emmons

Are you a Frank Capra with an entrepreneurial streak? Then a Family Tree Video Inc. franchise may be the business opportunity that makes yours a wonderful life.

Family Tree will provide you with production training and $25,000 worth of equipment, including a camera and a special-effects generator, to turn your creative instincts into cash. From your own home, you take people's favorite family photographs, slides and old home movies and turn them into entertaining videos with music, voice-overs, titles and special effects.

The franchise costs $46,500, after which you own 100-percent of your franchise, equipment and name, with no royalty fees owed to Family Tree. Complete training and support are provided.

For more information, call (619) 660-0853.