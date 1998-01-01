Space Travelers

Products you can sell: sports helmets and moon shoes.

World peace? Maybe not, but your customers' spirits may soar just a bit higher with a pair of Moon Shoes strapped to their feet. Make them come bouncing back when they descend on these two miniature trampolines.

Safe and fun, Moon Shoes make great gifts for everyone 7 years of age and older, up to 180 pounds. Kids can improve their balance and coordination as they pretend to walk on the moon and jump down the street; adults can use them for exercise. Moon Shoes, made of high-density plastic with platforms secured by thick rubber straps and Velcro fasteners, are available in black and purple.

Wholesale price: $24.25. Suggested retail price: $29.99 to $39.99. Minimum order: one case of 6 units.

From Hart Enterprises in Vancouver, Washington. To order, call (800) 859-HART.

Strapped In Snow

Ice, ice baby: Many skiing accidents happen as skiers lose their balance while transporting skis and poles. Save your customers a trip to the emergency room with the Mega Sling Ski Caddy and Mega Sling Snowboard Caddy from New Product Concepts.

Both are made to lighten the burden of skis, poles and snowboards. The Ski Caddy has a strap that adjusts around skis and poles and connects to an adjustable shoulder strap that swings over the shoulder for an easy and safe commute to the lodge. The Snowboard Caddy uses bungee cords to loop securely around the board and attaches to a shoulder strap for a comfortable fit.

Wholesale price: $5. Suggested retail price: $14.95. Minimum order: 200 units.

From New Product Concepts in Aurora, Colorado. To order, call (800) 566-8722

Heads Up

Sacrificing comfort for style? How about sacrificing safety for comfort and style? It seems illogical, but many sports enthusiasts do it every day by riding in-line skates, ice skates, skateboards and snowboards without the safety of a helmet. While safety helmets can be cumbersome and unattractive, the Skullcap can eliminate both objections for your customers.

The lightweight Skullcap fits beneath adjustable baseball caps, attaching to the plastic tabs or straps of the cap, which are hidden from view. Made of impact-resistant plastic and a foam inner core, the safety cap protects the back of the head--the place most often injured in skating and boarding accidents. The cloth cover and light weight give the wearer a comfortable alternative to a helmet.

Wholesale price: $7.50 each. Suggested retail price: $14.95 each. Minimum order: one case of 24 units.

From Skullcap Inc. in Newton, Massachusetts. To order, call (888) USA-4707