Q & A

Watch Your Step
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the February 1998 issue of . Subscribe »

Q: I'm a computer science major at the University of California in Irvine considering going into the computer-consulting business upon graduation. I plan to market my services to small-business owners and middle-class to upper-class family households. Can you recommend some books on computer consulting and perhaps some contacts?

Luong Dang
Irvine, California

A: Provided by Debbi L. Handler, owner of Data Access Solutions in Sausalito, California, and president-elect for the Independent Computer Consultants Association in St. Louis.

Starting a computer-consulting practice can be scary, but it can also be extremely gratifying. To keep a steady cash flow, you'll need to maintain several clients simultaneously.

For more in-depth advice on starting a computer-consulting business, refer to these books: How to Make It Big as a Consultant, by William A. Cohen (American Management Association International, $17.95, 800-262-9699) and How to Be a Successful Computer Consultant, by Alan R. Simon (McGraw-Hill, $21.95, 800-262-4729).

For help running the business side of your consulting firm, attend your local Independent Computer Consultants Association (ICCA) chapter meeting. The ICCA, a national trade association open to anyone in the computer-consulting industry, offers networking opportunities and education through monthly chapter meetings and an annual national conference.

ICCA members get a host of benefits, including a national newsletter; standard contracts; a personal Web page; health, disability, business, and errors and omissions insurance policies; as well as numerous business-related service discounts.

For membership information or to find a chapter near you, contact the ICCA at (800) 774-ICCA, write to 11131 S. Towne Sq., Ste. F, St. Louis, MO 63123, or visit its Web site at http://www.icca.org

Watch Your Step

Problem:

Too often, small-business owners fail to recognize a crisis in the making. As a result, they are caught off balance and totally unprepared to deal with the situation.

Solution:

Before a crisis occurs, take the time to look at your business and explore its areas of greatest vulnerability. These are where future crises are likely to occur. If you know what your weak points are, you can take some very specific steps to prevent crises from occurring--or to minimize the effects if they do occur. Failure is determined by what you allow to happen; success is determined by what you make happen.

Take the time to "audit" your company's weaknesses. To ensure objectivity and candor, you may wish to hire an outside firm to handle this audit for you.

Be sure each of the following activities is studied for its vulnerability to rapid, unexpected change, regardless of the cause:

  • Cash position
  • Personnel problems
  • Management succession
  • Public perception
  • Adverse international events
  • Sudden shifts in the market
  • Governmental regulation or deregulation
  • Product failure

Next, assign priorities to your resources. Rank them according to (a) probability--which ones are most likely to occur, (b) severity--which ones would most seriously affect your operation, and (c) cost--how much it might cost to prevent a crisis in each category.

Know precisely how much you can afford to expend on a crisis in terms of manpower, money, prestige, market position and so on. Candidly assess your ability to handle a crisis, should one occur:

  • Do you have an early-warning mechanism to detect an emerging crisis at the earliest possible moment?
  • Can you marshal your resources, when necessary, to cope with adversity?
  • Is the design of your organization open and flexible?
  • Are you prepared to benefit from a crisis once it has passed?
  • Do you have a desire to improve and grow?
  • Does change occur easily in your company?
  • Are you capable of accepting and implementing new ways of doing things?

Excerpted with permission from Roger Fritz's The Small Business Troubleshooter (Career Press, $15.99, 800-CAREER-1).

Contact Sources

Data Access Solutions, (415) 331-9993, 76702.613@compuserve.com

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.