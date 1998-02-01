Shower Smarts

You can sell: travel games, pet massage brushes, door guards.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the February 1998 issue of . Subscribe »

A pyramid of shampoo bottles is not functional art, it's a nuisance. Give your customers elbow room in the shower with the Dispenser.

The Dispenser holds shampoo, conditioner or liquid body soap for easy, mess-free use in the bathroom. It comes in white, vanilla and chrome, and its fixtures hold up to four of your customers' favorite liquids. Each of the Dispenser's pop-out chambers holds 15 ounces, and the patented pump delivers the liquid with one or two pushes of a button. Installation is easy: The plastic Dispenser adheres to tile, marble, plastic and fiberglass.

Wholesale price: $8.98 to $13.39 for one chamber, $12 to $13.45 for two, $14.22 to $24.45 for three and $16.44 for four. Minimum order: 12 units.

From Better Living Products International Inc., Toronto. To order, call (800) 639-4756.

Pampered Pets

By Laura Tiffany

Does Fluffy complain of aching joints? Does Fido look stressed out? Rescue your customers' ailing pets with a pampering massage from the Massage `N' Brush, a unique pet brush that gives animals a soothing, vibrating massage while brushing away hair.

The vibrasonic action of the brush can be activated with the flip of a switch. The dual-sided brush has flexible wire bristles with ball tips for brushing and massaging, as well as large rubber nodes to pick up loose hair.

The Massage `N' Brush requires one "AA" battery (included) and is safe for use on dogs, cats and other furry friends.

Wholesale price: $5. Suggested retail price: $9.95. Minimum order: 12 units.

From Wee Talk! Inc., Agoura Hills, California. To order, call (888) 422-8810.

Home, Safe Home

By Laura Tiffany

How many times have you seen a door get kicked open in the movies? These scenes may leave your customers questioning the safety of their own locks. Sell them peace of mind with the Door Guard, an interior door barrier that withstands tremendous impact.

The Door Guard is easy to install; the main piece adjusts to any single-door width and slides on and off its mounted brackets in seconds. When an intruder tries to open or break down the door, the nylon device absorbs the impact. Because it's mounted to wall studs rather than the door, the wall must be destroyed before an intruder can break through.

Wholesale price: $19. Suggested retail price: $69.95.

From Hinge Lok Inc., San Juan Capistrano, California. To order, call (888) DOOR-GUARD.

No More Travel Tantrums

The inventors of the Are We There Yet? card game are parents themselves, which explains how they know exactly what parents and kids need to survive family vacations with nerves and sanity intact. Take advantage of the growing travel-products market by offering your customers this unique new travel card game, which promises parents will hear the dreaded "Are we there yet?" a lot less often.

The game includes 450 cards in five categories: objects, people, signs, vehicles and animals. Players try to spot such items as "a pet traveling in another vehicle."

Wholesale price: $7.25. Suggested retail price: $14.95. Minimum order: 12 games.

From Are We There Yet? Worldwide Inc., Calgary, Alberta. To order, call (800) 892-9012.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.