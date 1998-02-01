Selling Beauty

Profit from: coffee carts, image consulting, gumball machines.

As a BeautiControl cosmetics consultant, you have the opportunity to bring beauty into the lives of others while improving your own quality of life. Consultants for this direct-sales skin-care, health and image company generated more than $140 million in retail sales in 1996.

BeautiControl consultants are head-to-toe image consultants, offering nutritional supplements, image services and tools, a weight-management program, and color analysis. Not simply make-up professionals, consultants use BeautiControl's patented Skin Sensors, you determine the appropriate personalized skin-care products for your clients and provide color-coded cosmetics perfectly suited to their "color seasons."

As an image consultant, you'll offer your clients the tools to discover their most flattering clothing, make-up, hair and accessory styles. It costs $150 to sign up as a BeautiControl consultant. You get a BeautiCase containing the products and tools you need to begin consulting immediately. Recruit others as consultants and you'll have the opportunity to earn a commission on the sales those consultants make, provided your own sales reach a certain level. You attend weekly unit meetings that train you to maximize the BeautiControl opportunity. For more information, call (800) BEAUTI-1.

Chew Chew Train

He's the hardest working gumball you'll ever meet (or eat). Oscar the gumball speeds through a mechanical obstacle course, racing down stairs, sliding through twisting tracks, and even shooting from a high-speed cannon to land on a bouncy trampoline. And Oscar performs these amazing feats for just a quarter--giving customers a 30-second show and a treat.

Oscar's Wild Ride is the newest innovation in the candy vending-machine market. The interactive machine speaks to customers, using a greeting customized for its location. It talks, flashes and even screams during the show. The machine can hold either gumballs or jawbreakers.

Oscar's Wild Ride can be placed in a variety of locations, including malls and Little League parks. Most locations require 20 percent to 30 percent of the profits as rent for the space it takes up. The machine requires less than half an hour per week maintenance--simply to fill it with candy. An instructional video is included with purchase, detailing setup instructions and offering location-search assistance. A toll-free number for the factory is also provided for maintenance and repair questions.

Oscar's Wild Ride vending machines sell for $5,895 each or three for $14,900.

From QLT Merchandising Corp., Deerfield Beach, Florida. To order, call (800) 900-4310.

Cart Blanche

Turn your passion for coffee into a business opportunity with an espresso cart. With styles ranging from basic to deluxe, Espresso Carts and Supplies of New Jersey provides a business option for almost every budget.

The mobile VIP Complete Espresso Catering Setup is a rolling cart ideal for catering. The Catering Setup includes the Blitz Pro II, a professional-quality espresso/cappuccino machine that anyone can use to make delicious coffee beverages in seconds. It also includes a VIP Espresso Cart, Blitz Pro II Espresso Pod Machine and 300 portion-controlled espresso pods already packaged in filters. The pods contain ground Italian espresso beans and minimize mess and expense by eliminating the need for grinders.

If you want to work part time or change locations frequently, check out the Modena. This self-contained beverage bar has full plumbing and is available with a refrigerator, fold-up end wings, a front shelf and a canopy with a lighting system.

VIP Complete Espresso Catering Setup: $3,180. Modena: from $6,500 to $11,400.

From Espresso Carts and Supplies of New Jersey, Lindenwold, New Jersey. For more information, call (800) 972-CART.