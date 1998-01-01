Special Events

Mark Your Calendars

January 1, 1998 3 min read

January 1998 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine.

1998 INTERNATIONAL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW

January 8-11, various locations. Trade only. Contact CES Registration, International CES, 2500 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201-3834, (703) 907-7600.

COLUMBUS WHOLESALE TO GO SHOW

January 17-18, Veterans Memorial Building, Columbus, Ohio. Country craft gift show. Contact Denise Northrop Brosie, Offinger Management Co., 1100-H Brandywine Blvd., P.O. Box 2188, Zanesville, OH 43702-2188, (614) 452-4541.

ARTISANS GIFT MARKET

January 18-19, Buffalo County Expo Center, Kearney, Nebraska. Contact Central Plains Development Center, P.O. Box 7, Holbrook, NE 68948, (888) GROW-NEB.

1998 FLORIDA VENTURE CAPITAL CONFERENCE

January 21-22, Biltmore Hotel, Miami. Contact Jeanne Becker, Florida Venture Forum, 2600 Douglas Rd., #311, Coral Gables, FL 33134, (305) 446-5060.

KENTUCKY CRAFTED:THE MARKET

January 23-25, Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center, Louisville, Kentucky. Contact Fran Redmon, Kentucky Craft Marketing Program, 39 Fountain Pl., Frankfort, KY 40601-1942, (888) KY-CRAFT.

CHICAGO GIFT SHOW

January 23-27, McCormick Place North, Chicago. Contact Registration Department, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St.,White Plains, NY 10606-1954, (914) 421-3206.

COMPUTER FAIR

January 24-25, Eastern Plaza, Las Vegas. Contact Registration Department, National Productions Inc., 16175 Monterey Rd., Morgan Hill, CA 95037, (800) 800-5600.

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL GIFT FAIR

January 31-February 4, Moscone Center, San Francisco. Contact Registration Department, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606-1954, (914) 421-3206.

SOLUTIONS 1998

February 8-11, Coronado Springs Resort, Orlando, Florida. Electronic commerce. Contact Customer Service Team 3, Mail Stop 8282, Solutions 1998 Headquarters, 12755 State Hwy. 55, Minneapolis, MN 55441, (800) 286-6519.

COMPUTER FEST

February 13-15, Automotive Building, Exhibition Place, Toronto. Contact David Carter, Showfest Productions, 60 St. Claire Ave. W., #5, Toronto, ON, M4V 1M7, CAN, (416) 925-4533.

MOBILE & PDA EXPO

Febuary 18-20, Clarion Hotel, San Francisco. Mobile and hand-held computing devices. Contact Drew Blakeman, Personal Data Assistants Inc., 4309 17th St., San Francisco, CA 94114, (415) 252-8008.

WINTER INTERNATIONAL FANCY FOOD AND CONFECTION SHOW

February 22-24, Moscone Center, San Francisco. Contact John Roberts, The National Association for the Specialty Food Trade Inc., 120 Wall St., 27th Fl., New York, NY 10005, (212) 482-6440.

1998 SALES AND MARKETING SHOW AND CONFERENCE

February 25-27, Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York City. Trade only. Contact Russell Flagg, Flagg Management Inc., P.O. Box 4440, New York, NY 10163, (212) 286-0333.

UPDATE NATIONAL CONFERENCE & IDEA CENTER

March 3-4, Chicago Hilton and Towers. Contact Promotion Marketing Association Inc., 720 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago IL 60605, (212) 420-1100.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL-BUSINESS EXPO

March 7-8, Meadowlands Convention Center, Secaucus, New Jersey. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

COFFEE FEST NEW YORK

March 13-15, Madison Square Garden, New York City. Contact David Heilbrunn, Festivals Inc., P.O. Box 1158, Mercer Island, WA 98040, (206) 232-2982, ext. 13.

INTERNATIONAL KIDS FASHION SHOW

March 15-18, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Customer Service, The Larkin Group, 485 Seventh Ave., #1400, New York, NY 10018, (212) 594-0880.