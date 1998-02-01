Special Events

Mark Your Calendars
INVENTORS & ENTREPRENEURS WORLDWIDE EXPO '98
Online expo ongoing through February 28 at http://www.worldwideexpo.com. Contact Ken Mc Cauley, The Omni Group, P.O. Box 16491, Chapel Hill, NC 27516, (919) 968-3157.

PHOTO MARKETING ASSOCIATION CONVENTION & TRADE SHOW
February 12-15, New Orleans Convention Center. Contact Rod Folland, Photo Marketing Association, 3000 Picture Pl., Jackson, MI 49201, (517) 788-8100.

SALES & MARKETING SHOW & CONFERENCE
February 25-27, New York Marriott Marquis, New York City. Contact Russell E. Flagg, Flagg Management Inc., P.O. Box 4440, New York, NY 10163, (212) 286-0333.

ENTREPRENEUR's FORUM
February 28, New York City. For location and other information, contact Tom Dwyer, The Learning Annex, 16 E. 53rd St., New York, NY 10022, (212) 371-0280.

NATIONAL FIERY FOODS SHOW
March 6-8, Albuquerque Convention Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Contact Mary Jane Wilan, Sunbelt Shows, P.O. Box 4980, Albuquerque, NM 87196, (505) 298-3835.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL-BUSINESS EXPO
March 7-8, Meadowlands Convention Center, Secaucus, New Jersey. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

MIDWEST CONTRACTORS EXPO '98
March 13-14, International Trade Center, Overland Park, Kansas. Contact Leanne Thomas Snyder, Kansas Association of Plumbing, Heating, Cooling Contractors Inc., 320 Laura St., Wichita, KS 67211, (316) 262-8860.

1998 NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST
March 13-15, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Contact Sandy Voss, New Hope Natural Media, 1301 Spruce St., Boulder, CO 80302, (303) 939-8440.

BOSTON GIFT SHOW
March 21-25, Bayside Exposition Center, Boston. Contact Boston Gift Show, George Little Management, 10 Bank St., #1200, White Plains, NY 10606, (800) 272-SHOW.

AMERICA'S INTEGRATED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORUM
March 24-26, Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC. Contact Reed Exhibition Companies, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (800) 791-3673.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS EXPO
April 1-3, The Salt Palace, Salt Lake City. Contact Trade Shows West, 2880 S. Main St., #110, Salt Lake City, UT 84115, (801) 485-0176.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL-BUSINESS EXPO
April 4-5, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES TRAVEL SHOW
April 4-5, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Dennis Freimann, Worldwide Expo Inc., 4642 E. Chapman Ave., #200, Orange, CA 92869, (714) 639-3700.

