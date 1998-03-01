Reel 'Em In

Profit from: live bait, mobile meals, nutrition network.

Here's your opportunity to start reeling in some money: Vending Consultants Inc.'s Live Bait Merchandiser, a live bait vending machine you can own and operate.

The Live Bait Merchandiser can be set up at bait shops, gas stations, campgrounds, boat launches, sporting goods stores, grocery and hardware stores, and popular fishing locations with any variety of live bait. The machine costs $3,825 and is equipped with a security door, controls that allow individual pricing per selection, environmentally safe refrigeration, lighted graphics, built-in auditing controls that compute unit sales and a cash meter. Start-up inventory costs $200.

An optional heating kit, which is activated when outside temperatures are in the single digits, allows the vending machine to operate year-round, even through sub-zero weather.

Vending Consultants offers factory-direct financing and leasing programs to lessen the upfront capital needed to get started. The company also helps you locate stock at wholesale prices.

For more information, call Vending Consultants Inc. in Des Moines, Iowa, at (800) 255-0133.

Have Dinner, Will Travel

A steady diet of fast food and TV dinners can make anyone long for a homestyle meal cooked with love. Annie's Kitchen offers homestyle meals complete with all the fixings, from Swiss steak or vegetable primavera to Mexican lasagna. The meals are flash-frozen and delivered by refrigerated trucks to those who can't or don't want to cook for themselves, whether they be busy families, senior citizens or people with disabilities.

You can purchase Annie's Kitchen meals wholesale to sell in your own community. A one-time $185 administration fee includes start-up brochures and training materials. You can purchase menus from Annie's Kitchen or print your own if you decide to carry only part of the company's line of meals. Additional start-up costs include $4,000 for start-up inventory and $5,000 to $6,000 for home freezers to store the meals. (Annie's Kitchen suggests you purchase six upright 20-cubic-foot home freezers.)

For more information, call (800) 611-5252.

Healthy Profits

Consumers' fascination with good nutrition has created a thriving market for products that promote health. Helping your family and friends bulk up, slim down and stay healthy can also improve the health of your pocketbook as a Relìv International Inc. distributor.

Relìv manufactures a variety of health products, including nutritional supplements, weight management products, nutrition bars and sport drink mixes, through network marketing.

As a distributor, you earn a percentage of the retail price of each product you sell, ranging from 25 percent to 45 percent, depending on your total monthly sales. You may also recruit new distributors and earn a percentage of their sales.

A $40 Relìv distributor kit includes a training manual and promotional materials. Distributors are not required to maintain an inventory; you can order products directly from Relìv after taking customer orders. There is an annual renewal fee of $20.

For more information, call (314) 537-9822 or visit http://www.reliv.com