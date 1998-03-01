Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.
This story appears in the March 1998 issue of Entrepreneur.

Working Women's Survival Show
March 6-8, The America's Center-Cervantes Convention Center, St. Louis. Contact Kerry Heinrich, The Working Women's Show Inc., 14748 W. Center Rd., #302, Omaha, NE 68144, (800) 762-9973.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
March 7-8, Meadowlands Convention Center, Secaucus, New Jersey. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

Spring Internet World
March 9-13, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Chris Fischer, Mecklermedia, 20 Ketchum St., Westport, CT 06880, (203) 341-2923.

Franchising--The Big Picture
April 2-4, Camino Real Hotel, El Paso, Texas. Contact Carolyn Gough, The Franchise Center, College of Business Administration, University of Texas at El Paso, El Paso, TX 79968, (800) 687-4512.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
April 4-5, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

International Jewelry Fair/General Merchandise Show
April 4-7, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Contact Barbara Pieczynski, Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 1988 University Ln., Lisle, IL 60532, (630) 241-9865.

The Gourmet Products Show
April 5-8, Moscone Center, San Francisco. Contact Susan Corwin, George Little Management, 577 Airport Blvd., #610, Burlingame, CA 94010, (650) 344-5171.

Midwest Graphics '98
April 16-18, Minneapolis Convention Center. Contact Sam Lippman, Graphic Arts Show Co., 1899 Preston White Dr., Reston, VA 20191-4367, (703) 264-7200.

Cincinnati Business Expo/Spring '98
April 22-23, Cincinnati Convention Center. Contact Jim Klaserner, Expo Group, 431 Ohio Pike, #104 S., Cincinnati, OH 45255, (513) 528-1550.

Graphic Communications 3
April 30-May 2, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia. Electronic publishing and pre-press. Contact Karen Howe, Advanstar Communications, 7500 Old Oak Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44130, (440) 243-8100.

Third Annual Northeast Recycling Investment Forum
May 5, Adam's Mark Hotel, Philadelphia. Contact Mary Ann Remolador, Northeast Recycling Council in Partnership with the Philadelphia Private Investors Group, 139 Main St., #401, Brattleboro, VT 05301, (802) 254-3636.

Women In Trade Business Development Mission To Spain and Italy
May 10-15, Promos Premises, Milan, Italy. Spain location to be determined. Marketing and business opportunities. Deadline to apply is April 1. Contact Loretta Allison, U.S. Department of Commerce, Room 2003, Washington, DC 20230, (202) 482-5479.

