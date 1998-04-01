Basket Case

Profit from: gift baskets, housework hotline, kitchen gadgets.

Many people grimace at the thought of having to find the perfect birthday gift for their mother-in-law or a retirement present for a co-worker. But if you think it's more fun to give than to receive, purchasing a distributorship from Le Gourmet Gift Basket Inc. could be the perfect gift for you.

The Le Gourmet Gift Basket distributorship allows you to work from home making custom gift baskets with everything from gourmet foods and pet supplies to car-care products and beauty supplies. The distributorship includes personalized training, start-up equipment and a 24-hour, toll-free support line. Distributors receive a protected territory, credit-card setup, marketing training and referrals. The company also negotiates lower prices from gift vendors--some below wholesale--for its distributors.

The Le Gourmet Gift Basket distributorship costs a one-time fee of $3,695.

For more information, call (800) 934-4386 or visit http://www.legift.com

Recipe For Success

If wearing a "Kiss the Cook" apron to work every day is your idea of the perfect business, being a Pampered Chef kitchen consultant could be the opportunity you're looking for.

The Pampered Chef features a line of kitchen tools designed to make cooking easier and cleaner. Many of the 130 items (90 of which are exclusive to The Pampered Chef) featured in the biannual catalogs are designed to have more than one use. The Bar-B-Boss, for example, flips burgers, slices meat and opens bottles.

As a Pampered Chef kitchen consultant, you give in-home product demonstrations and earn a commission on your sales. Commissions vary according to your sales and the number of consultants you recruit.

The $100 start-up package includes catalogs, order forms and 20 of the company's most popular tools to use in demonstrations. No inventory is needed beyond what you choose to carry for door prizes and demonstrations.

For more information, call (800) 266-5562 or visit http://www.pamperedchef.com

Home Team

For most people, home ownership is a dream come true--except when something breaks down or needs repairing. To handle the little hassles that come with home ownership, The Chore Store acts as a middleman, brokering the services of companies it's screened, qualified and guaranteed to meet home-related needs. The Chore Store matches customers with reliable service companies to handle everything from repair and maintenance to catering and house-sitting.

The Chore Store offers a part-time start-up opportunity with its Business to Grow Home Service Referral package. In return for a one-time fee of $7,500, you receive everything you need to start your own referral service, including a comprehensive how-to manual, marketing materials and software to track vendors and clients' requests.

The Chore Store brokers charge clients an annual fee of $50 to arrange vendor services and provide customer service if any problems arise. You can charge an additional $25 to meet vendors at your clients' homes when your clients are unavailable. The vendors you screen pay you a percentage of their fees in return for your marketing and negotiation services.

For more information about The Chore Store, call (404) 215-9811