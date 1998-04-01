If you hate dining solo, you're not alone.

April 1, 1998 4 min read

This story appears in the April 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Tell the truth: If you frequently travel alone, do you know your favorite hotel's room-service menu by heart? Does the thought of entering a restaurant and uttering the words "table for one" make you shudder? If so, you're probably afflicted with DDS (dread-of-dining-solo syndrome), which is common among solitary travelers.

"Sooner or later, everyone faces the challenge of dining out alone," says Marya Charles Alexander, editor and publisher of Solo Dining Savvy, a newsletter devoted to "taking the bite out of eating alone." "Dining out should be something you look forward to, to revive your spirits."

But the truth is, many travelers dread eating out alone and will forego the chance to explore new restaurants, taste new flavors and meet new people because of their fear.

Through her newsletter and public appearances, Alexander gives business travelers tips for dining out on their own and finding restaurants that are receptive to solos (see "Sole Food" below). If you find yourself stuck in your hotel, for example, Alexander recommends asking the concierge which local restaurants are solo-friendly.

Wendy Levy, co-owner of Autumn Moon Cafe in Oakland, California, remembers the first time she ate out by herself: "I was nervous, but it turned out just fine," she says. "Nowadays, I don't even think twice about it."

That is, unless it's her customers who are dining alone. Today, she and partner Kerry Heffernan make a point of greeting solitary diners with the same enthusiasm given to couples and large parties. "Our [policy] is to make sure everybody feels welcome," says Levy. "A single diner should never feel out of place."

When dining alone on a business trip, community seating can be a great way to network. More and more restaurants are offering community-seating options that enable diners to mingle:

1.?/b>Networking tables. Some restaurants and hotels have tables where solo diners can eat with both locals and other visitors.

2.?/b>Cluster seating. "This is a variation of networking tables, except everyone has their own turf," says Alexander. These are small tables clustered together; you can be as social or antisocial as you like.

3.?/b>Table seating for two. Smaller restaurants may not have room for a stationary networking table, so they'll often ask single diners wishing to network if they'd be willing to share a table with another diner.

Road Notes

By Catharine Brockman Kuchar

Enjoy a getaway to the Cayman Islands using your Delta SkyMiles. Delta Air Lines began flying there this winter, and SkyMiles members wanting to visit this sunny destination can purchase one coach/economy round-trip ticket for 30,000 miles or one first-class round-trip ticket for 60,000 miles.

It won't be long before travelers staying at a Sheraton hotel will be able to enjoy an interactive, in-room service that delivers voice mail, e-mail, faxes and Internet access right over the television. ITT Sheraton Corp. has joined forces with Asia Connect to test the program in Australia; a worldwide rollout is expected sometime this year.

With GTE's Air-Land prepaid calling card, you can get as much as 36 percent off standard Airfone rates. Interested? Call (800) 247-3663.

Turn your week of business into a weekend escape. Marriott International Inc. now offers a Can't Beat Friday discount, with savings of up to 20 percent off the standard weekend leisure rate, when Friday is included in the stay.

Sole Food

The following restaurants cater to or have special programs for solo diners, according to Marya Charles Alexander, editor and publisher of Solo Dining Savvy:

City Cafe, 5757 Lovers Ln., Dallas, (214) 351-2233

Durgin Park, 340 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston, (617) 227-2038

Emeril's, 800 Tchoupitoulas, New Orleans, (504) 528-9393

Gordon, 500 N. Clark St., Chicago, (312) 467-9780

The Library at the Regency Hotel, 540 Park Ave., New York City, (212) 759-4100

One Market Restaurant, 1 Market St., San Francisco, (415) 777-5577

Pacific Dining Car, 1310 W. Sixth St., Los Angeles, (213) 483-6000

Red Sage, 605 14th St. N.W., Washington, DC, (202) 638-4444

Union Square Grill, 621 Union St., Seattle, (206) 224-4321

Contact Sources

Autumn Moon Cafe, 3909 Grand Ave., Oakland, CA 94610, (510) 595-3200

Delta Air Lines, http://www.delta-air.com

ITT Sheraton Corp., http://www.ittsheraton.com

Marriott International Inc., (800) USA-WKND, http://www.marriott.com

Solo Dining Savvy, P.O. Box 1025, South Pasadena, CA 91031-1025, (800) 299-1079