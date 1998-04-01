Roll With It

State-of-the-art tech tools.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Ergonomically designed for optimum comfort, the Microsoft IntelliMouse TrackBall gives your wrist a rest by putting precise cursor control at your fingertips. Two standard mouse buttons on the left side allow easy thumb access, and a navigation wheel on the right side allows you to scroll through documents and Web sites with ease. The TrackBall comes with IntelliPoint 2.1 software for customizing navigation wheel functions and connects directly to a PS/2 or serial port. Sorry, Mac users: The IntelliMouse only works with PCs running Windows 3.1, 95 or NT.

Microsoft Intellimouse Trackball
Price: $84.95
http://www.microsoft.com
(800) 426-9400

Talk To Me

Record dictation, meetings and middle-of-the-night flashes of brilliance with the Olympus D1000 Digital Voice Recorder. Unlike a minicassette recorder, the D1000 uses removable digital flash memory cards that record sound as PC-standard .WAV files that can be edited or compressed, allowing you to record up to 72 minutes on a 4MB card--perfect for long-winded presentations. The D1000's Write Protection feature prevents accidental erasure of files, which are automatically marked with the date and time. Olympus has teamed up with IBM to offer a package that bundles the D1000 with IBM's ViaVoice speech dictation software and a PC adapter card for almost instant transcription of .WAV sound files on a PC.

Olympus D1000
Digital Voice Recorder
(includes a 2mb memory card)
Price: $299
http://www.olympus.com
(800) 622-6372

Thin Is In

Is your desktop standing room only? Save space and enjoy a bright, flicker-free display with Sharp's LL-T150AP 15-inch LCD monitor. With its 8-inch footprint, the LL-T150AP takes up one-fourth less desk space than the average Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) monitor, while giving a wide (120-degree) viewing angle. XGA resolution and Super High Aperture LCD technology deliver the fine details while using 40 percent less energy than a power-hungry CRT. Equipped with a speaker and on-screen controls, the monitor meets both PC and Macintosh graphic standards.

Sharp LL-T150AP LCD Monitor
Price: $3,100
http://www.sharp-usa.com/products/pro
(888) lcd-sharp

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.