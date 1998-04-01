Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Southern Ideal Home Show
April 3-5, Charlotte Merchandise Mart, Charlotte, North Carolina. Contact Tyree Robinson, Southern Shows Inc., P.O. Box 36859, Charlotte, NC 28236, (704) 376-6594.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
April 4-5, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

American Moving & Storage Management Conference & Trade Show
April 5-8, Princess Hotel, Scottsdale, Arizona. Contact Karen Climo, American Moving & Storage Association, 1611 Duke St., Alexandria, VA 22314, (703) 683-7410.

The Travel & Vacation Show
April 17-19, Lansdowne Park/Ottawa Civic Centre Complex. Contact Bob Player, Player Expositions International, 255 Clemow Ave., Ottawa, ON, K1S 2B5, CAN, (613) 567-6408.

International Wireless Communtications Expo
April 22-24, Las Vegas Convention Center. Contact Intertech Trade Shows, 6300 S. Syracuse Wy., #650, Englewood, CO 80111, (303) 220-0600.

Toronto Franchise & Business Opportunities Expo
May 1-3, International Centre, Toronto. Contact Julieanne Jardine, The Prestige Group Ltd., 4283 Village Centre Court, 2nd Fl., Mississauga, ON, L42 1Y5, CAN, (905) 276-8880.

ASD/AMD Atlantic City Spring Trade Show
May 10-13, New Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Wholesale general merchandise and government-surplus closeouts. Contact ASD/AMD (Associated Surplus Dealers/Associated Merchandise Dealers) Trade Shows, 2525 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405, (310) 396-6006.

INPEX XIV, The Invention/New Product Exposition
May 13-17, ExpoMart, Pittsburgh. Contact L. Ellen Yarnell, INPEX, 217 Ninth St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3506, (412) 288-1343.

Electronic Components And Technology Conference
May 25-28, Seattle Sheraton Hotel & Towers. Contact Peter J. Walsh, Electronic Industries Association, Components Group, 2500 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201-3834, (703) 907-7536.

Toronto Environmental Trade Show & Conference
May 26-27, International Centre, Mississauga, Ontario. Contact Della Gray, Southex Exhibitions, #300-999-Eighth St. S.W., Calgary, AB, T2R 1N7, CAN, (800) 387-2446 or (403) 244-6540, ext. 329.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
May 30-31, Cobb Galleria Center, Atlanta. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

NBIA's 12th International Conference On Business Incubation
May 31-June 3, Wyndham Franklin Plaza Hotel, Philadelphia. Contact JoAnn Rollins, National Business Incubation Association, 20 E. Circle Dr., #190, Athens, OH 45701, (740) 593-4331.

