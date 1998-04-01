Letting Go

When to throw the do-it-yourself mentality out the window.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the April 1998 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Experience has taught me many things--among them, stick to what you do best and leave the rest to others. Just because you're an expert in your own sphere doesn't make you an authority in everyone else's.

It may be noble to think we can do it all, but we can't. In fact, we've seen an increasing number of business owners create major problems for themselves by assuming responsibilities that go far beyond their levels of expertise. In an attempt to do it all, "do-it yourselfer" business owners may be doing their businesses in.

Of course, handling certain aspects of our business made sense in the start-up stages. At some point, all of us have probably tackled one aspect of our business or another. When a business gets to a certain point, however, this do-it-yourself method no longer suffices. Entrepreneurs who continue to rely on amateurish methods beyond this point develop a mentality that stifles growth and presents an unprofessional image to their customers.

When entrepreneurs do it themselves, it costs more in time, energy and resources, especially when complex problems arise that they're not prepared to handle. Many learn too late that the best time to hire a specialist is when you don't need one.

It's understandable that busy business owners want immediate answers to their problems and instant, cheap relief. But in a highly competitive, rapidly changing, increasingly complex business environment, entrepreneurs stuck in the do-it-yourself mode are moving their businesses backward and falling way behind their competitors.

Successful homebased business owners have learned how to shift gears, work out the kinks in their businesses, and prepare and plan for growth. They understand the pitfalls of going it alone. They're able to make responsible decisions based on the needs of their businesses and their customers, rather than on themselves. They're moving their businesses ahead by taking advantage of opportunities and enlisting the aid of specialists who know how to help businesses grow beyond the individual limitations of the business owner. Perhaps most important, they've learned to master tools of information. They're learning from the experts they bring in, gaining valuable insight, new information and a broader sense of what it takes to accomplish certain tasks.

Business owners don't have to remain stuck in the do-it-yourself mentality. Knowing when your expertise ends and another's begins, then concentrating your energies on the areas in which you excel--this is the best way to make the transition between the start-up and high-growth phases and set your business on a successful path. Relying on the same thing to get you by will do just that . . . get you by. It won't help you prosper, and it definitely won't help you move ahead.

Debra Schacher, a marketing communications consultant, is president of Dare to Dream Marketing Services in Irvine, California, and chair of the National Home Office & Business Opportunities Association.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.