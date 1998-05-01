Security Guard

State-Of-The-Art Tech Tools
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

If you're worried your computer equipment may get up and walk away in the middle of the night, consider using the Kensington Desktop MicroSaver, a cable-and-lock system designed to secure your computers. With the MicroSaver, you can either glue security plates to each component and lock them together with the cable, or glue one security plate to the desk and the others to the equipment and use the cable to anchor the entire arrangement to the desk. The system can secure up to three pieces of equipment at one time and includes three pry-resistant security plates, a 6-foot steel cable, a custom lock for the cable and a tube of super glue. (Now all you have to worry about is being sued by the burglar for emotional distress!)

Kensington Desktop Microsaver
Price: $29.99
Telephone: (800) 535-4242
Web Site:http://www.kensington.com

Protection Plan

Brownouts, blackouts, power surges, lightning, line noise . . . these common electrical phenomena can turn your computer's valuable data into something resembling burnt toast--unless you've invested in a multipath surge protector like Newpoint's Power Central P2000T. Designed to sit unobtrusively on your desktop, the P2000T offers full surge protection for computers, monitors and other peripherals. Two standard phone jacks built into the P2000T protect your system from painful shocks coming in through the phone line, and for cable modems and TV tuner cards there are gold-plated coaxial connectors. A master switch on the front panel lets you power up fast instead of playing hide-and-seek with awkwardly located switches.

Newpoint Power Central P2000T
Price: $199.95
Telephone: (800) NEWPOINT
Web Site:http://www.newpoint.com

Out Of A Jam

Instead of going back to school for a degree in copier repair, check out the Panasonic FP-7715. This desktop copier has a simplified, shortened paper path to reduce the possibility of paper jams and can handle up to 10,000 copies before needing toner replacement. The FP-7715 spits out 15 copies per minute from its 250-sheet paper drawer or stackable paper bypass, and can even handle 11-by-17- inch copies. True copier aficionados will appreciate the six enlargement/reduction presets, an Auto Start function that lets you copy before the machine finishes warming up, and a unique feature called Skyshot, which automatically removes that unsightly black background from copies made while the cover is open. The Panasonic FP-7715 also offers optional accessories, including an automatic document feeder and additional 250-sheet drawers. Now if they could just find a way to remove toner stains from white shirts . . .

Panasonic FP-7715
Price: $2,900
Telephone: (800) 742-8086
Web Site:http://www.panasonic.com/office

