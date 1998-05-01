Mark Your Calendars

Special Events

May 1, 1998 2 min read

This story appears in the May 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

U.S. Food Export Showcase

May 3-5, McCormick Place, Chicago. Contact Elizabeth Battaglia, Convention Management Group, 2751 Prosperity Ave., #100, Fairfax, VA 22031, (703) 876-0900.

Enviro Expo--New England

May 5-7, World Trade Center, Boston. Environmental products and services. Contact Russ Ryan, Industrial Shows/Northeast, 333 Trapelo Rd., Belmont, MA 02178, (617) 489-2302.

Networld & Interop-- Las Vegas

May 5-7, Las Vegas Convention Center. LAN, wide area network and enterprise networking and computing. Contact Lynn Coulter, Softbank Exposition and Conference Co., 303 Vintage Park Dr., Foster City, CA 94404, (650) 578-6900.

National Online Meeting

May 12-14, New York Hilton & Towers at Rockefeller Center, New York City. Online, CD-ROM and Internet products and services. Contact Carol Nixon, Information Today Inc., 143 Old Marlton Pike, Medford, NJ 08055, (609) 654-6266.

The NGA Show, America's Glass Expo

May 14-16, Phoenix Civic Plaza. Glass equipment, products and services. Contact the National Glass Association, 8200 Greensboro Dr., #302, McLean, VA 22102, (703) 442-4890, ext. 152.

The Urban League National Economic Development Summit

May 14-16, Renaissance Hotel, Cleveland. Contact Toya Watts, Tucker McKenzie Group, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., #900, Washington, DC 20004, (800) 991-1922.

San Antonio ITEC Expo

May 20-21, San Antonio Convention Center. National manufacturers and local resellers of information technology. Contact Brad Jersey, American Show Management Co., 17700 S.W. Upper Boones Ferry Rd., #120, Portland, OR 97224, (503) 968-1123.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

May 30-31, Cobb Galleria Center, Atlanta. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.

Connecticut Business Expo

June 3-4, Connecticut Expo Center, Hartford, Connecticut. Contact Marc Sherer, Daniels Productions Inc., 1260 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT 06110, (860) 561-3250, ext. 314.

NEOCON '98 World's Trade Fair

June 8-10, Merchandise Mart, Chicago. Interior design and industrial furnishings. Contact Mel Schlitt, Merchandise Mart Properties Inc., 200 World Trade Center, #470, Chicago, IL 60654, (312) 527-7600.

Las Vegas International Hotel & Restaurant Show

June 10-11, Las Vegas Convention Center. Contact Laurie Mokry, Corcoran Expositions Inc., 33 N. Dearborn St., #505, Chicago, IL 60602, (800) 541-0359, ext. 43.

Los Angeles Fashion Week--Fall Holiday '98

June 12-16, The CaliforniaMart, Los Angeles. Trade only. Contact Diana Pecci, The CaliforniaMart, 110 E. Ninth St., Ste. A727, Los Angeles, CA 90079, (213) 630-3618.