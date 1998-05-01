Sein-ing Off

Say goodbye to yadda, yadda, yadda.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

That's (almost) all, folks. Even as NBC executives weep and fans moan (or is it the other way around?), "Seinfeld" fades to black this month. The end of one of the most successful TV sitcoms of all time? Certainly. But for all their antics, the characters of Jerry, George, Kramer and Elaine did a lot more than just stir up laughs every week. Intentionally or not, the "Seinfeld" crew were trendsetters as well--in culture and in business.

Of course, we all remember the classic "Soup Nazi" episode that heated up the demand for soup establishments. Add to this example a slew of spotlighted ideas, including muffin tops, Pez dispensers, Urban Sombreros, rollout tie dispensers, make-your-own-pizza parlors and a restaurant serving only peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Not wacky enough? Well, there was also that idea (of Kramer's, naturally) to make brassieres for men . . .

Most of these business brainstorms were played strictly for laughs, but that doesn't mean we're not going to miss tuning in every week to find out what enterprising notions Jerry and company have thought up. For a show about nothing, it really had a lot to say.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.