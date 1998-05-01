Sound Waves

Do you hear what we hear?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It was bound to happen--and it has. After President Clinton announced his hearing loss, it triggered a wave of interest in how Americans--particularly graying baby boomers--are adapting to their inability to hear as well as they once did.

Indeed, given that the boomers were the first generation raised on raucous rock 'n' roll--not to mention their sheer size as a generation--Clinton's peers are poised to drum up significant sales for the hearing-aid industry. "We've seen tremendous growth in hearing-aid sales since the president acquired his hearing aids," says Carole Rogin, president of the Hearing Industries Association in Alexandria, Virginia.

The good news for the more than 25 million afflicted Americans is that today's hearing aids are technologically and cosmetically superior to the veritable clunkers of old. All the better to listen to that raucous rock 'n' roll, we suppose.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.