Summer Session

S'mores and entrepreneurship -- what more could a teenager want?
This story appears in the May 1998 issue of Entrepreneur.

It's that time of year again--when countless American teens are preparing for their annual trek to summer camp. But for those parents envisioning a more educational approach for their daughters, consider these camps with an entrepreneurial edge:

  • Camp Entrepreneur: This week-long program, open to girls ages 12 to 17, aims to inspire and develop entrepreneurship, confidence and leadership skills. Sponsored by Seton Hill College's National Education Center for Women in Business, two locations are set for this summer: in June at Youngstown State University in Ohio, and in August at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. The number of participants per camp is limited to 24; the cost starts at $225. To reserve a spot, call (800) NECWB-4-U.
  • Mother and Daughter Entrepreneurs-In Teams (MADE-IT): The four cities hosting this year are Muncie, Indiana; Springfield, Massachusetts; Kansas City, Missouri; and Brooklyn, New York. This free program starts with a week-long summer camp and extends into the next two years with regular instructional workshops. Its goal? To help mother-daughter teams start homebased businesses that eventually turn enough profits to cover college expenses. This year, the program targets--and is limited to--girls between their seventh- and eighth-grade years. Registration for this summer's camps is closed, but for information about next year's camps and their locations, visit the Web site at http://www.emkf.org

National Education Center for Women in Business, info@necwb.setonhill.edu

