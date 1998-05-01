Defining Moment

A new franchise definition?
A recent decision by a California Court of Appeal has many companies shaking their fists and shaking in their boots. Choosing to uphold a lower-court decision, the Court of Appeal found that independent sales agents for Dallas-based Safeguard Business Systems Inc. are protected under the California Franchise Investment Law.

In 1992, 10 distributors brought a class-action suit with 17 claims against office products manufacturer Safeguard. The court tried only one issue: whether the distributor/Safeguard business relationship constituted a franchise agreement. A California judge ruled for the plaintiffs, granting each of them a $6,000 settlement. Safeguard then took the case to the Court of Appeal, but it upheld the prior decision--and Safeguard filed a new petition with the California Supreme Court in March.

According to Safeguard, if this case stands as it is, it could set a precedent in jurisdictions nationwide, opening up businesses with distribution forces or independent sales agents to retroactive criminal penalties, civil suits and recision suits. David J. Kaufmann, a senior partner with New York City law firm Kaufmann, Feiner, Yamin, Gildin & Robbins LLP, says, "This type of relationship, an independent contractor sales force, is common but has never before been held to constitute a franchise relationship. The California court pushed the envelope on this further than anyone had ever thought possible."

The plaintiffs, however, maintain that Safeguard operated as a franchisor without registering as such and that the decision protects distributors and franchisees. "There is nothing startling about this decision," says Bruce C. Fishelman, the plaintiffs' attorney and a partner with Los Angeles law firm Stanbury & Fishelman Inc. "I think it has virtually no effect on any business that uses true manufacturer's representatives."

