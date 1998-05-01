Welcome Aboard

A diverse solution to your labor woes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The United States has long been a haven to immigrants and refugees, many of whom don't speak English but who need jobs while they learn the language and adjust to American life. Hiring these workers not only helps them get on their feet but, in this tight labor market, may also help you fill some badly needed positions, says Peter Bickford, human resources director for Barber Foods, a poultry processor in Portland, Maine.

Barber Foods has more than quadrupled its work force in the past decade. In addition to U.S.-born workers, the company employs people from Vietnam, Cambodia, Ethiopia, the former Yugoslavia and the former Soviet Union, among others.

Bickford points out that many immigrants and refugees are well educated and have desirable job skills, and most speak at least a nominal amount of English. He suggests first determining the minimum language skills you require so employees can work safely and respond to basic instructions. Then contact your local adult education center or the refugee resettlement organization in your area (many are operated by the Catholic Social Service or may be found by calling the closest office of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service) and let them know what types of employees you're looking for. They'll help you find appropriate people and set up training for them to become proficient in English.

An added bonus to hiring immigrants and refugees comes in the area of diversity. "Forty-three percent of our work force was not born in this country," Bickford says, "which means that cultural diversity in our company is self-building and self-perpetuating." Such diversity, he adds, is professionally and individually enriching.

Contact Sources

Barber Foods, P.O. Box 4821, Portland, ME 04112, (207) 772-1934, ext. 365

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.