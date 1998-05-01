For The Record

File it under "P" -- for protection.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

They may not be as exciting as the X-Files, but employee personnel files deserve some serious attention. Properly maintained files can protect you in the event of litigation; give you guidance in making promotion, compensation and other management decisions; and, in general, help you run a more efficient organization. In contrast, careless record-keeping can get you in trouble in these same situations.

So what should be kept in an employee's personnel file? Laura M. Smith, an attorney with Wessels & Pautsch PC in St. Charles, Illinois, suggests keeping the following documents in each employee's general file:

  • employment application
  • pre-employment nonmedical testing materials
  • performance evaluations
  • records of payroll changes
  • records of promotions and demotions
  • attendance record
  • records of disciplinary actions

To protect employees' privacy, medical information must be maintained in a separate, confidential file. Smith says access to these files should be restricted to supervisors and managers who need to be informed of work-related restrictions or the need for disability accommodations, medical and safety personnel who need access in appropriate circumstances, government agencies investigating charges of disability discrimination, and state agencies or insurance companies investigating claims for workers' compensation benefits.

Because personnel files contain information that can have a tremendous impact on an individual's future, both with your company and elsewhere, most states have enacted legislation that gives employees the right to review the contents of their files. Although you may place some restrictions on this process, it's a good idea to check with an employment-law attorney to make sure you aren't violating any laws in doing so. Also, before providing any information from a personnel file to a third party, have the employee sign a release stating that no legal action will be taken against you or your company for releasing the documents.

Contact Sources

Wessel & Pautsch PC, (630) 377-1554, http://www.w-p.com

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.