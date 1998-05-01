Extra! Extra!

Why alternative weeklies deliver the goods.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

We're a hot commodity," raves Richard Karpel, executive director of the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies (AAN). "Things are moving in the right direction."

So it would seem. Even as daily newspapers and city magazines struggle to hold on to readers, so-called "alternative newsweeklies"--those complimentary papers you see in coffee bars and music stores--are making quite an impression on businesses wanting to appeal to young consumers. Why? It's simple: Aside from their growing circulation, newsweeklies often possess a street credibility that mainstream media lack.

"There's been a tremendous surge [in popularity] over the past three or four years of our papers in particular but also of alternatives throughout the country," says Michael Sigman, publisher of both LA Weekly and OC Weekly.

In Karpel's estimation, AAN members now enjoy a combined readership ranging between 17 million and 18 million. What's more, an overwhelming majority of these readers are between 18 and 34 years old. "Our papers are part of the environment that younger people live in and relate to," says Karpel, adding that these alternative newsweeklies aren't limited to major metropolitan cities like Los Angeles and New York.

Our conclusion? Alternative newsweeklies are hot off the press.

Contact Source

Association of Alternative Newsweeklies, (202) 822-1955, rkarpel@intr.net

LA Weekly/OC Weekly,http://www.laweekly.com, http://www.ocweekly.com

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.