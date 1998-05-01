Coupon Clips

Here's an offer franchisees can't refuse.

May 1, 1998 2 min read

This story appears in the May 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

We've all received those envelopes filled with coupons in the mail. But there's more than envelope-stuffing going on at Val-Pak Direct Marketing Systems Inc., one company behind the coupons.

Since 1990, sales representatives of Val-Pak franchises have stayed ahead of the competition with the help of ScoopLine, a 24-hour sales support system. ScoopLine provides sales reps with coupon samples, sales call briefings, marketing analyses, co-op advertising assistance and other custom sales support services--all over the telephone. Six employees work full time to field the 130 to 200 phone calls ScoopLine receives daily.

According to ScoopLine's director, John Addison, a popular service is "fax on demand." "If a Val-Pak sales rep wants to make a sales call and needs to know what kinds of [coupon] layouts have been successful for that kind of business, they can call up an electronic database and [that information is] faxed to them instantly," explains Addison. Likewise, if a coupon doesn't work well for the advertiser, the sales rep can fax it to ScoopLine for an analysis of why it may not have worked and recommendations for improvement.

ScoopLine advises Val-Pak sales reps via the "live line," which allows a rep to hold a phone consultation with the client and a ScoopLine staff member. No fear of information overload here.

Contact Sources

ScoopLine, (804) 744-0400, johnaddison@valpak.com

Val-Pak Direct Marketing Systems Inc., (800) 237-6266, http://www.valpak.com