High Steaks

Win the lottery...open a steak franchise.

May 1, 1998 1 min read

Some people might think Bob Dille is lucky. The Ashtabula, Ohio, entrepreneur won the lottery and opened eight Steak Escape franchises--all before his 26th birthday.

After winning $10,000 in Ohio's lottery in 1991, Dille bought his first Steak Escape franchise with partners Mark Astorino, 32, and his sister, Tina Dille-Cameron, 31. All luck? Hardly: Planning and dedication have also helped Dille, who's opened a store each year since 1992 and three stores last year. Sales for 1997 reached $3.5 million; Dille expects $4.5 million in sales this year.

The partners plan to open another store in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Dille would like to open a sit-down restaurant someday. But for now, he'll continue running Steak Escapes--and playing the lottery.

"I haven't won the big one," Dille says. "And you can't win if you don't play." Spoken like a true entrepreneur.

Contact Sources

Steak Escape, P.O. Box 2105, Ashtabula, OH 44005-2105, (440) 998-3699