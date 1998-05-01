High Steaks

Win the lottery...open a steak franchise.
This story appears in the May 1998 issue of Entrepreneur.

Some people might think Bob Dille is lucky. The Ashtabula, Ohio, entrepreneur won the lottery and opened eight Steak Escape franchises--all before his 26th birthday.

After winning $10,000 in Ohio's lottery in 1991, Dille bought his first Steak Escape franchise with partners Mark Astorino, 32, and his sister, Tina Dille-Cameron, 31. All luck? Hardly: Planning and dedication have also helped Dille, who's opened a store each year since 1992 and three stores last year. Sales for 1997 reached $3.5 million; Dille expects $4.5 million in sales this year.

The partners plan to open another store in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Dille would like to open a sit-down restaurant someday. But for now, he'll continue running Steak Escapes--and playing the lottery.

"I haven't won the big one," Dille says. "And you can't win if you don't play." Spoken like a true entrepreneur.

Contact Sources

Steak Escape, P.O. Box 2105, Ashtabula, OH 44005-2105, (440) 998-3699

