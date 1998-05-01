The Business Of Caring

Franchising meets women's health care.
This story appears in the May 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Women's health care is a major player in the multibillion-dollar health-care industry. And Women's Health Boutique, based in Cypress, Texas, is helping lead the way. Franchising since 1993, co-founders and sisters Vicki D. Jones, 43, and Seleta D. Lovell, 45, founded the company as a tribute to their mother, who died in 1987 after a long battle with cancer.

While operating the medical equipment company left to them by their mother, Jones says, "[We] started finding products my mother could have used." They also found that women in recovery sometimes choose to live with a medical problem rather than face the embarrassment of shopping in an insensitive environment, says Jones.

The sisters' boutique concept evolved, providing a private, dignified atmosphere with a wide range of products and services, from wigs, hairpieces and turbans to specialty bras and skilled bra-fitting.

"Just because [our customers] have lost their hair or lost their breasts or had a difficult pregnancy," says Jones, "doesn't mean they are lesser women or that they have to lose their femininity, their sexuality or their sensitivity."

Women's Health Boutique, (888) 280-2053, http://www.w-h-b.com

