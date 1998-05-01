Out Of The Box

Should you store your e-mail on the Web?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Web-based e-mail is coming into its own in '98. The big plus: When your e-mail is stored on a Web site, you can check it from any computer; there's no special software required. That means your e-mail is as close as the nearest "cyber cafe" in any city worldwide. If you're in Singapore and your computer is at home, you can pop into the airport's Internet depot, pay a few dollars to rent a computer, log on to the Web, and read and respond to your mail.

Proof of the growing popularity of Web-based e-mail is that for some months, AOL has been testing NetMail by giving members who are using recent editions of Microsoft Internet Explorer the ability to fetch their mail from a Web site (for more information, go to http://www.aol.com). And Microsoft recently bought Hotmail (http://www.hotmail.com) with the intention of turning the Web-based mail service into a Web-based post office for Microsoft Network (MSN) subscribers.

Don't use MSN or AOL? Don't feel left out. Free Web-based e-mail is easy to find. Excite (http://www.excite.com), Lycos (< a href=http://www.lycos.com>http://www.lycos.com), Yahoo! (http://www.yahoo.com) and even Entrepreneur (http://mail.entrepreneurmag.com) offer it, and diligent surfers will stumble across many more providers. One tip: In setting up a Web-based e-mail account, look for a stable provider that's been on the Web for many months. E-mail seems simple, but bugs have riddled some systems, and others have suffered from security flaws. So choose wisely when setting up a new mailbox.

To contact Robert McGarvey, visit his Web site at http://members.aol.com/rjmcgarvey

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.