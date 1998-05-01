Net Working

Use the Web to nab top job candidates.

Can you use the Web to find top-notch job candidates in an exceptionally tight labor market? Aspen Tree Software, a leader in computer-driven human resources systems, says Net-savvy businesses can indeed use the Web for recruiting, and the company offers several tips for doing it right:

Create a recruitment site--an online advertisement--and link it to search engines like Yahoo! (http://www.yahoo.com) and Infoseek (http://www.infoseek.com).

Develop an online employment application to make it easy for candidates to express interest.

Use e-mail to stay in touch with job candidates. Even if no position is currently available, e-mail can keep them thinking of you.

For more tips on using the Net for help with human resources, visit http://www.aspentree.com

