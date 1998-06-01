Profit from Kids' books.

June 1, 1998 3 min read

This story appears in the June 1998 issue of . Subscribe »

Books never go out of style--and parents are always seeking ways to spark a love of reading in their children. As an Usborne Books at Home educational consultant, you can help by selling a variety of award-winning children's books on subjects ranging from history and foreign language to science and nature. The selection of almost 900 educational titles also includes puzzles and games.

While most Usborne consultants do the majority of their business by hosting book parties at home, you can also sell to schools and libraries, or hold fund-raisers or book fairs.

The Usborne Books at Home opportunity can be purchased for as little as $35--the cost of a sample kit containing enrollment paperwork and 10 catalogs you can use to sell books. In addition to the catalog, the minikit ($125) includes 15 books for display at parties, while the base kit ($225) contains 35 to 45 book samples.

Each new consultant has the option to be assigned a supervisor in his or her area for assistance. You also receive an instructional manual and one-on-one training in various selling methods. "Our company satisfies two basic needs most families have: the need for a good educational product in the home and the need for supplemental family income," says Randall White, president and CEO of Usborne.

For more information, call (800) 611-1655.

Home Makers

By Jesse Hertstein

A new business opportunity can help you lay the foundation--literally--of homes for yourself and others. Eagle's Nest Homes Inc., a manufacturer of houses and commercial buildings in Canton, Georgia, is offering people a business opportunity to be an Eagle's Nest dealer, helping customers who want to build their own homes.

"Our program trains reps to go into a community, show people how they can save money with a better quality home, and save up to 25 percent in the construction process," says David Straight, owner of Eagle's Nest.

With a $7,500 initial investment that's credited toward the purchase of an Eagle's Nest home, representatives are taught how to find local subcontractors, work with banks to arrange financing and find lots through local realtors. Licensees are encouraged to build their own Eagle's Nest homes first, either for personal use, to use as a model home or to sell.

For more information, call (770) 479-9700 or visit http://www.eaglesnesthomes.com

Public Access

Everyone's talking about the Internet, but not everyone has access to it at home, at work or on the road. Help customers join the Information Age--and create profits for yourself--with a CyberNet 2kit, from CyberNet 2k, which allows people to access the Internet in public places for a small fee.

The CyberNet 2kit can be placed in hotels, conference centers and other areas with heavy foot traffic. Users can conveniently log onto the Internet to check e-mail or surf the Web by paying an access charge and an additional per-minute charge (the average is $2 for access and 33 cents per minute) with cash or a credit card.

CyberNet 2kit owners also benefit from local merchants who pay to take advantage of onscreen advertising. As the owner of a terminal, you set your own access and advertising charges based on traffic in your location.

The start-up cost is $5,990 for one terminal; additional start-up costs range from $50 to $100 for wiring, an Internet service provider, and phone installation and service. CyberNet 2k will secure a location for you for an additional $600, or you can choose and negotiate your own location. A toll-free support line and a software manual offer extra help.

For more information, call (888) 286-4490.

Contact Sources

CyberNet 2K, info@2kay.com

Usborne Books at Home, http://www.ubah.com