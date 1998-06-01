Perfect Pitch

Short and sweet really pays off.

Less is more. That's what Juelene Beck of RFC Inc. in Coral Gables, Florida, found out recently when she participated in the Deal Exchange, sponsored by the Southeast Florida chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth. The affair allowed 50 businesses to pitch a deal to an audience of bankers and other professionals--in 60 seconds or less. By choosing her words carefully, the 44-year-old food industry veteran communicated in a mere 45 seconds her desire to acquire a food-related business, proving that succinctly summarizing your business goals pays--literally. Here's the text of Beck's concise pitch, which piqued the interest of many parties attending:

"I'm seeking to purchase or develop a significant equity position in a business in the food industry or related area. I then intend to manage the business. I have 21 years of experience in the food processing and food service industry, including companies like Procter & Gamble, Arthur D. Little and most recently, as a vice president of Burger King Corp. The type of food company for which I'm looking may have the following characteristics: It may be in any product category, it should have roughly between $1 million and $10 million in annual revenues, the company could be managed or based out of South or Central Florida, and the current company owners may or may not have made a conscious decision to sell at this point. Please contact me at (305)?48-6151 if you know of a company that may be interested in talking with me."

Any questions?

Heard On The Streets

Screening job applicants is a chore best handled by . . . a computer? In this high-tech age, perhaps it's not so surprising to hear of companies relying on human-resources programs to separate the contenders from the pretenders. Claiming greater efficiency and objectivity, the computer-assisted interview is an ironic twist in a field known as human resources.

And then there were 10--digits, that is. Since telephone numbers appear to be the world's most rapidly diminishing resource, business owners and consumers alike are watching with interest to see if Arizona will solve its impending crunch for the 602 area code by using an overlay plan. This approach--pending final approval at press time--would require punching in 10 digits (area code plus number) for local calls. Is this a direct line into the future?

It may have toppled the now-defunct Beta videotape format, but VHS isn't without its detractors. One recent industry forecast, in fact, predicts the more sophisticated DVD will outsell VHS tapes in only a few years' time. Apparently, what goes around comes around.

