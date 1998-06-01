Perfect Pitch

Short and sweet really pays off.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Less is more. That's what Juelene Beck of RFC Inc. in Coral Gables, Florida, found out recently when she participated in the Deal Exchange, sponsored by the Southeast Florida chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth. The affair allowed 50 businesses to pitch a deal to an audience of bankers and other professionals--in 60 seconds or less. By choosing her words carefully, the 44-year-old food industry veteran communicated in a mere 45 seconds her desire to acquire a food-related business, proving that succinctly summarizing your business goals pays--literally. Here's the text of Beck's concise pitch, which piqued the interest of many parties attending:

"I'm seeking to purchase or develop a significant equity position in a business in the food industry or related area. I then intend to manage the business. I have 21 years of experience in the food processing and food service industry, including companies like Procter & Gamble, Arthur D. Little and most recently, as a vice president of Burger King Corp. The type of food company for which I'm looking may have the following characteristics: It may be in any product category, it should have roughly between $1 million and $10 million in annual revenues, the company could be managed or based out of South or Central Florida, and the current company owners may or may not have made a conscious decision to sell at this point. Please contact me at (305)?48-6151 if you know of a company that may be interested in talking with me."

Any questions?

Heard On The Streets

  • Screening job applicants is a chore best handled by . . . a computer? In this high-tech age, perhaps it's not so surprising to hear of companies relying on human-resources programs to separate the contenders from the pretenders. Claiming greater efficiency and objectivity, the computer-assisted interview is an ironic twist in a field known as human resources.
  • And then there were 10--digits, that is. Since telephone numbers appear to be the world's most rapidly diminishing resource, business owners and consumers alike are watching with interest to see if Arizona will solve its impending crunch for the 602 area code by using an overlay plan. This approach--pending final approval at press time--would require punching in 10 digits (area code plus number) for local calls. Is this a direct line into the future?
  • It may have toppled the now-defunct Beta videotape format, but VHS isn't without its detractors. One recent industry forecast, in fact, predicts the more sophisticated DVD will outsell VHS tapes in only a few years' time. Apparently, what goes around comes around.

Contact Source

Burgess Sales and Supply Inc., (704) 333-8933

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.