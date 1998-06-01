Perk Up

Your employees will love you for it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's a dog-eat-dog world when it comes to retaining skilled employees. How can a small company compete? By creating a positive corporate culture.

"Corporate culture has never been more important to today's job candidates and employees," says Lynn Taylor of Robert Half International Inc., parent company of temporary employment agency Accountemps. Corporate culture is the work environment you create: how relaxed your company is; whether it's ethics-based; and whether it provides such perks as flexible hours and child-care facilities. Perks don't need to cost money; Taylor suggests publicly congratulating employees or giving plumb assignments to top performers.

While perks are morale boosters, Daucey Brewington, CEO and owner of Northern NEF Inc., a computer and Internet products and services company in Colorado Springs, Colorado, discovered perks must be carefully structured. "I gave bonuses to our corporate staff," recalls Brewington, and he explained why upper-level executives received higher bonuses. But that didn't stop some employees from grumbling. The negativity eventually got so bad that Brewington discontinued giving bonuses and learned a valuable lesson in the process: No matter how you feel about your employees, you must objectively review each person's contribution.

In an informal survey, Entrepreneur discovered just how creative entrepreneurs get with perks. See the results above.

Brookdale Plastics Inc.
location: Plymouth, MN
Number of Employees: 53
Sales: $6.4 million (1997)
Perks: Reimburses any education costs; offers employees interest-free loans, flexible hours, and an annual reward for good ideas.

Ingear Corp.
location: Lincolnshire, IL
Number of Employees: 22
Sales: $50 million (1997)
Perks: Profit sharing, overseas trips, annual summer resort jaunt

Intuitive Manufacturing
location: Kirkland, WA
Number of Employees: 45
Sales: $4.78 million (1996)
Perks: Flexible hours, profit-sharing, unlimited paid sick time, annual company baseball game

RCS Corp.
location: Aiken, SC
Number of Employees: 71
Sales: $7 million (1997)
Perks: Flexible hours, employees and families taken to minor league baseball games, six unused sick days can be accrued.

Contact Sources

Brookdale Plastics, Inc., 9909 S. Shore Dr., Plymouth, MN 55441, (612) 797-1000

Ingear Corp., 175 Old Half Day Rd., Lincolnshire, IL 60069, (847) 821-9600

Intuitive Manufacturing Inc., (425) 821-0740, ims@mrp9000.com

RCS Corp., (803) 641-0100, mail@rcscorporation.com

Robert Half International Inc., (650) 234-6000, http://www.rhii.com

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.