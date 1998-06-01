Primary Colors

A study in contrasts.

Color us surprised. Even as splashes of bright colors become ever more commonplace on newspapers as venerable as The New York Times, presumably monochrome-phobic consumers are revealing an affection for--of all things--black-and-white imagery.

Don't believe us? Just check out how many classic black-and-white TV shows fill up the schedule of cable's Nick at Nite. Too vintage? Force yourself to sit through a few hours of music videos and see if you don't catch a few artists dancing in the footsteps of Ansel Adams.

Speaking of professional photographers, sharp shooters in the fashion and advertising worlds are fueling renewed interest in black-and-white visuals. Not to be left out, amateur shutterbugs are also snapping up the B&W--enough, in fact, to trigger such industry developments as Kodak's Advantix Black & White Film. Talk about your "photo opps."