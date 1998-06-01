Getting Antsy

Time to raise your ant-tennas!
This story appears in the June 1998 issue of Entrepreneur.

They're so small, they couldn't possibly spawn a major trend--and yet, darned if ants aren't creeping their way into the spotlight. Earlier this year, for instance, the international bestseller Empire of the Ants (Bantam Books) by Bernard Werber hit store shelves in the United States. Difficult to think of ants as protagonists? Don't tell that to Walt Disney Pictures or Pixar Animation Studios: The forces responsible for the wildly successful "Toy Story" movie are making "A Bug's Life" their second act.

Set to hit theaters at the end of the year (just in time for Christmas), the animated "A Bug's Life" reportedly centers around the ant-ics of an ant named Flik. No cowardly creature he, Flik decides to throw caution--or is it good judgment?--to the wind and battle a band of villainous grasshoppers. Big-name actors the likes of Kevin Spacey and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are lending their voices to the film.

Considering its illustrious pedigree, "A Bug's Life" is expected to perform well--very well--at the box office. Naturally, tie-in merchandise is forthcoming, including offerings from Uncle Milton Industries, an ant farm manufacturer.

