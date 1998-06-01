'Til We Meet Again

Teleconferencing -- the next best thing to being there.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's invaluable for meetings where participants are scattered around the country--or even around the world--but there are some limitations to teleconferencing, namely not being able to see the body language of the participants. St. Paul, Minnesota-based product manufacturer 3M takes teleconferences to the next level with its new line of user-friendly remote meeting products.

The 3M Videoconferencing System VCS3000 takes advantage of a fast 128 Kbps ISDN line to provide high-quality video images as well as audio-only teleconferencing via analog lines. A built-in Web server allows users to share PC-based graphic presentations (which can be displayed at the same time as the video feed by using the picture-in-picture window feature) as well as perform remote diagnostics of the unit. Unlike many higher-end units, the VCS3000 doesn't require technological expertise to operate. Setup is automatic, and the user interface is easy to understand. Priced at around $6,000, the VCS3000 supports all major audio and video standards.

Another 3M product designed to make meetings a little easier, the Ideaboard IB3000 ($4,299) may resemble a common wall-mounted whiteboard, but it's actually a porcelain-coated steel surface that uses laser scanner technology to digitally capture anything written or drawn on the board with standard dry-erase markers. The information is automatically saved to a PC and can be displayed and edited when used with an electronic multimedia projection system, such as 3M's MP8620 ($5,995). Meeting notes can also be distributed to participants over a LAN or via e-mail.

Contact Source

3M, (800) 328-1371, http://www.3M.com

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.