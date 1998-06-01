Free At Last

State-Of-The-Art Tech Tools
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Chained to your desk by a tangled phone cord? Unshackle yourself with the Sanyo CLT-902A 900 MHz analog cordless phone. Its 1,500-foot operating range and automatic channel scan let you roam around your office, free from static and interference. The CLT-902A has two lines, so you don't have to mix business with pleasure, and the handset's seven-day battery standby helps ensure that your important business calls won't end before the deal is done.

Sanyo CLT-902A
Price: $150
(818) 998-7322

Jet Set

The Hewlett-Packard DeskJet 1120Cse Professional Series inkjet printer lets you produce eye-catching reports, promotional materials and booklets with breathtaking speed. PhotoRET II inkjet technology allows the 1120Cse to create sharp, clean text and vivid, photo-quality color output. The printer's ability to produce automatically paginated, two-sided pages is perfect for creating booklets. With an output rate of 6½ pages per minute for black-and-white documents and 4½ for color, you won't even have time to be amazed.

Hewlett-Packard Deskjet 1120cse
Price: $596
(800) 752-0900
http://www.hp.com

Taking Care Of Business

Designed to serve the computing needs of small businesses, Compaq Deskpro 2000 Small Business Edition PCs are available in three processor configurations: a 200 MHz or 233 MHz Pentium and a 266 MHz Pentium II, all with MMX technology. The model shown has a 200 MHz Pentium processor, a 2.4GB Smart II-compliant Ultra ATA hard drive, a 16x CD-ROM drive and 32MB SDRAM for maximum performance in multitasking environments such as Microsoft Windows 95, which comes factory-installed along with Microsoft Office 97 Small Business Edition. The Deskpro 2000's Intelligent Manageability software warns users of impending hard-drive crashes.

Compaq Deskpro 2000 Small Business Edition
Price: $1,679
(800) 888-5814
http://www.compaq.com

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.