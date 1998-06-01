Free At Last

State-Of-The-Art Tech Tools

June 1, 1998 2 min read

Chained to your desk by a tangled phone cord? Unshackle yourself with the Sanyo CLT-902A 900 MHz analog cordless phone. Its 1,500-foot operating range and automatic channel scan let you roam around your office, free from static and interference. The CLT-902A has two lines, so you don't have to mix business with pleasure, and the handset's seven-day battery standby helps ensure that your important business calls won't end before the deal is done.

Price: $150

(818) 998-7322

Jet Set

The Hewlett-Packard DeskJet 1120Cse Professional Series inkjet printer lets you produce eye-catching reports, promotional materials and booklets with breathtaking speed. PhotoRET II inkjet technology allows the 1120Cse to create sharp, clean text and vivid, photo-quality color output. The printer's ability to produce automatically paginated, two-sided pages is perfect for creating booklets. With an output rate of 6½ pages per minute for black-and-white documents and 4½ for color, you won't even have time to be amazed.

Price: $596

(800) 752-0900

http://www.hp.com

Taking Care Of Business

Designed to serve the computing needs of small businesses, Compaq Deskpro 2000 Small Business Edition PCs are available in three processor configurations: a 200 MHz or 233 MHz Pentium and a 266 MHz Pentium II, all with MMX technology. The model shown has a 200 MHz Pentium processor, a 2.4GB Smart II-compliant Ultra ATA hard drive, a 16x CD-ROM drive and 32MB SDRAM for maximum performance in multitasking environments such as Microsoft Windows 95, which comes factory-installed along with Microsoft Office 97 Small Business Edition. The Deskpro 2000's Intelligent Manageability software warns users of impending hard-drive crashes.

Price: $1,679

(800) 888-5814

http://www.compaq.com