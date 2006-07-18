Teen Business Sites

Need help starting your own business? Don't go it alone. These sites can help.

July 18, 2006 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Centre for Entrepreneurship Education and Development (CEED): CEED is a division of the Nova Scotia Department of Education and Culture whose mission is to nurture entrepreneurship in young people by encouraging entrepreneurship education, research and program design, professional development, and community entrepreneurship. Log on to CEED's website to learn more about their youth-centered entrepreneurship programs and services.

Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization (CEO): The Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization encourages college students to seek opportunity through enterprise creation. With chapters at more than 500 colleges and universities, CEO is one of the fastest growing student organizations. It offers excellent networking and information resources, including three annual conferences.

DECA: Where you can go to learn about marketing, starting your own business, getting involved in e-commerce and the ins and outs of international business as well as gain the leadership skills you need to succeed

Extreme Entrepreneurship Education Corporation: Download a free copy of The Student Success Manifesto e-book to receive the inspiration and tools to create a life of passion, purpose, and prosperity. The manifesto has been positively endorsed by students, educators and best-selling authors Mark Victor Hansen (co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series) and Stephan Covey (author of 7 Habits of Highly Effective People).

Future Business Leaders of America: The goal of this association of students preparing for careers in business and business-related fields is to bring business and education together in innovative leadership and career development programs.

Global Student Entrepreneur Awards: Looking for start-up cash? The GSEA Program awards more than $80,000 to college students annually. Go to this website to apply.

Hey UGLY.com: A non-profit organization designed to help teens with self-esteem and self-respect issues while teaching them how to turn negatives into positives. (By the way, UGLY stands for unique gifted lovable you.)

Independent Means Inc.: As a provider of products and services for girls' financial independence, this site offers news and know-how on starting a business and making, saving, giving and growing money. It also provides programs and seminars, books, games and activities for teens, parents and mentors and the companies that serve them.

Junior Achievement: An organization that seeks to educate students in grades K-12 about free enterprise, business and economics with the help of volunteers, educators, parents, and contributors

SBA's Teen Web Guide: Created by the U.S. Small Business Administration, this site offers information on the fundamentals of starting a small business--from brainstorming and evaluating the feasibility of your idea to developing a business plan and making sound financial decisions. You can learn from other successful young entrepreneurs and access the SBA's entrepreneurial development partners and services: Small Business Development Centers, SCORE, Women's Business Centers and the online Small Business Training Network.

SIFE (Students In Free Enterprise): The world's preeminent collegiate free enterprise organization provides leadership training, regional competitions and career opportunity fairs for thousands of college students in 20 countries.

Streaming Futures: This site helps teens choose the right career path by allowing them to interact with career professionals through live, monthly, interactive Internet webcasts.