Big Lessons

Putting big business techniques to work in your company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Ever admired an operational or marketing technique a large corporation uses and wished you had the resources to do the same? You may not be doing business on the same scale, but there's no reason you can't adapt some big-company methods for your organization. The key is to examine what they do that works, then be creative in applying similar techniques to your operation.

Vance Grady, a business consultant with the University of South Carolina Small Business Development Center in Charleston, offers these ideas:

  • Use organizational charts and job descriptions. If you have even one employee, you're big enough to need job descriptions. "Even in small companies, it's not surprising to find confusion regarding who's responsible for what," he says.
  • Schedule regular staff meetings. There's just a few of you and you see each other all the time, so there's no need for formal meetings, right? Wrong, says Grady. Meetings can help control the information flow and manage accountability.
  • Have a group of advisors. Just as large corporations have a board of directors to guide them, you should have advisors you can turn to as well. Meet with them regularly to get objective opinions and guidance.

Finally, Grady says, do something not all large corporations do: Stay organized. That will help prevent mistakes and oversights. "The smaller the company, the more important it is that things don't fall through the cracks," Grady says. "The consequences of some mistakes that can be absorbed by large organizations can be devastating to a small business."

Contact Sources

University of South Carolina Small Business Development Center, (843) 740-6160, grady@infoave.net

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.