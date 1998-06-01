Special Events
Computer Technology And Consumer Electronics Expo '98
June 11-13, Raleigh Convention & Conference Center, Raleigh, North Carolina. Contact Kathryn Gardner, Computer News Group, 16 E. Rowan, #310, Raleigh, NC 27609, (919) 881-3177.
Web.x--The Internet Event For Business
June 15-18, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Jangliw Sang, Miller Freeman Inc., 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119, (212) 615-2820.
Northwest Connecticut Home & Business Show
June 21-22, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen, Connecticut. Contact Louise Osborne, Osborne/Jenks Productions Inc., 936 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield, CT 06109, (800) 955-7469.
Western Building Show
June 23-27, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco. Commercial housing and light construction industry. Contact Linda H. Baysari, California Building Industry Association, 1107 Ninth St., #1060, Sacramento, CA 95814, (916) 325-9300.
Graphix East '98
June 25-27, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia.
Contact Theresa Delaney, Graphics Arts Show Co., 1899 Preston White Dr., Reston, VA 20191, (703) 264-7200.
International New Age Trade Show
June 27-29, Denver Merchandise Mart Complex. Wholesale new age products. Trade only. Contact Susie Hare, KJ Expositions, 7200 E. Hampden Ave., #209, Denver, CO 80224, (303) 757-5969.
Dallas National Gift & Decorative Accessories Market
June 27-30, Dallas Market Center. For wholesalers. Contact Audrey Kozak, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606, (914) 421-3200.
NNFA Marketplace '98
July 14-18, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio. Natural food products. Trade only. Contact Sheldon Metz, National Nutritional Foods Association, 3931 MacArthur Blvd., #101, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (714) 622-6272.
National Coffee Service Association Annual Convention
July 22-25, John Ascuaga's Nugget Casino Resort, Reno, Nevada. Contact Amy Hutcheson, National Coffee Service Association, 1899 Preston White Dr., Reston, VA 20191, (703) 715-1181.
American Culinary Federation National Convention & Trade Expo
July 25-28, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Contact Al Natker, Corcoran Expositions Inc., 33 N. Dearborn St., #505, Chicago, IL 60602, (312) 541-0567.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
August 29-30, Cobb Galleria Center, Atlanta. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
September 12-13, Bayside Expo Center, Boston. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Way, Irvine, CA 92614, (949) 261-2325.