Set In Stone

The best-laid business plans...
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You wouldn't set out on a journey without a map, right? So why would you start a business without a plan? "A business plan provides a road map for a company and its executives to follow," says Bill Crookston, an associate professor for the Entrepreneur Program at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

A business plan isn't just for your own peace of mind, however; investors will demand it when you search for funding. Your start-up plan should focus on marketing and financial information and must portray a route your company intends to follow--financiers could withdraw credit if you don't meet your goals, Crookston says. And forget about hiring an expert to do it for you; each entrepreneur should create his or her own plan, he stresses.

With that in mind, the following three points should be addressed when drawing up your plan:

1. The management: Who makes up the team? What are their titles? What is their experience? According to Crookston, this is often the most important piece of information for financiers.

2. The market: Who are your customers? What is the benefit of your product or service?

3. Financials: What is your projected profit and loss, projected cash flow and, in some cases, projected balance sheet?

Then, keeping it at less than 30 pages, flesh out the plan: Use information that includes descriptions of your product, supplier relationships and inside operations. You should also include plans for action, growth and contingency.

The final step is to create your on-ramp: a brief overview of the plan placed at the front. Then buckle up--you're on your way.

Contact Sources

Bill Crookston, Entrepreneur Program, University of Southern California School of Business Administration, http://www.usc.edu

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.