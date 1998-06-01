Local Heroes

They make saving the day look easy.

For many, Superman epitomizes the word "hero," but could Gary Goodgear be a new contender for the '90s? The dynamic duo behind this latest superhero is Cele and Dennis Moran, the husband-and-wife franchisors who run Transmission USA's Gary Goodgear Foundation in Midlothian, Illinois.

Founded in November 1993 by the Morans, the Gary Goodgear Foundation was created to help franchisees nationwide who are affected by natural disasters or personal tragedies.

About 220 of the Morans' franchisees, including owners of Mr. Transmission, Multistate Transmissions, Atlas Transmission, Dr. Nick's Transmissions, Milex Autocare Shops, Alta Mere Industries and Mr. Motor locations, participate in the foundation's donation system. The foundation matches the dollar amount of all donations.

And the Morans don't stop there. "We also give 10 percent of our profits to the foundation," says Cele Moran. "We've always been charity-minded, and we're both active in our community. We thought it would be a good idea to broaden [our efforts] by starting a foundation and including our franchisees." Now we know everyone can be a superhero.

